Super Eagles stars have gotten their hands on the new Nike kits which were unveiled in February 2020.

Nike who are the kit sponsors of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in February released new jerseys ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Alex Iwobi (Twitter/Super Eagles) Twitter

After unveiling the kits with some unknown figures, a host of Super Eagles players including Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, William Troost-Ekong have gotten their hands on it.

Wilfred Ndidi (Instagram/NFF) Instagram

Super Falcons superstar Asisat Oshoala is also among the footballers that have been seen with the new kit.

Asisat Oshoala (Twitter/Super Eagles) Twitter

On Sunday, October 20, the Super Eagles official social media accounts shared a host of photos of different players in the kit.

The players also took to their respective social media accounts to share photos of them in the kits.

Since returning as NFF’s kit sponsor in April 2015, Nike latest offering has a home which as expected, comes in traditional green and white national colours.

Samuel Chukwueze (Instagram/NFF) Instagram

The white runs down the middle from top to bottom while the pitch green and white patterns hang on the shoulders just like an Agbada, a four-piece attire found among the Yoruba of southwestern Nigeria which Nike draws inspiration from.

The away kit is all-grey with the pitch green and white patterns in the V-shaped collar and sleeves.

Nike said it undertook deep cultural immersions to design the jerseys.

Samuel Chukwueze (Instagram/NFF) Instagram

The new designs came two years after Nike unveiled the Super Eagles jerseys for the 2018 FIFA World Cup to instant success.

It will be the third time Nike will come with new designs for Nigeria’s national teams since they became kit sponsors of the NFF in April 2015.

They launched one for the Flying Eagles in May 2015 and another for the Nigeria U-23 team ahead of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

The Super Eagles used a different jersey for a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Algeria in November 2017 although it wasn’t officially launched and available to the public.