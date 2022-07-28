TRANSFERS

Super Eagles stars who are currently without a club

Joba Ogunwale
Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigerian players have been on the move in this transfer window, but some are still waiting on their dream move.

Free Agents Super Eagles stars (2)
The transfer window has been a mixed outing for Super Eagles stars so far. While some players have made eye-catching moves, others are still stuck.

The biggest transfer move involving a Nigerian so far in this window is Calvin Bassey's move from Rangers to Ajax. Bassey joined the Dutch champions on a five-year deal worth €23m, with another potential €3m in add-ons.

Another eye-catching transfer includes Taiwo Awoniyi, who joined Nottingham Forest for a club-record fee of €22.5m. There is also Joe Aribo, who joined Southampton from Rangers on a four-year deal worth €7.10m.

However, while these Nigerian stars have sealed their dream move, there are still some Super Eagles stars without a club.

Pulse Sports take a look at some Nigerian players currently without a club.

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun is now a free agent after his contract with Rangers expired in the summer. Balogun had joined the Gers from Wigan in 2020 on a year deal, but it was extended for another year.

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun is currently without a club after he was released by Rangers
However, following the expiration of the contract, the Nigerian international was not offered another deal.

At 34, Balogun may not fit into the profile of many clubs, but he showed he is still capable last season after playing a key role for Rangers.

Nwakaeme's case is shocking, considering the season he had with Trabzonspor last year. The one-cap Super Eagles star scored 13 goals and assisted another ten to help Trabzonspor win the Turkish League title. Although Trabzonspor were ready to offer him a new deal, Nwakaeme rejected their offer to become a free agent.

Anthony Nwakaeme is still a free agent despite his fantastic season with Trabzonspor last year
Nwakaeme is yet to sign for a new club, although he has been linked to the Premier League. Like Balogun, his age could also be a stumbling block. Nwakaeme is 33, and that could put top clubs away. However, having shown his quality last season, he should have no problem getting a new club.

Agu is currently without a club after his Spanish team Fuenlabrada released him this summer.

Mikel Agu (Twitter/Vitoria SC)
He joined the club from Vitoria Guimaraes in January, but only stayed for just six months. At 29, Agu still has a lot to give, but it may not just be in the biggest leagues.

Super Eagles utility player Abdullahi Shehu has not found a new club since he left Omonia Nicosia this month. Shehu was with the Cyprus side for two years but left after his contract expired.

Shehu Abdullahi said his goodbye to Omonia Nicosia last month (Twitter/Shehu Abdullahi)
One of Nigeria's trusted players, Shehu, should not have a problem getting a new club soon.

Akpeyi is without a club after South African giants Kaizer Chiefs failed to renew his contract this summer. Akpeyi played for Chiefs for three years after joining them from Chippa United in 2019.

Daniel Akpeyi
At 35, Akpeyi does not have many years left, but he still harbours hope of signing for a new club and has been training personally to keep his fitness level.

Azeez has been without a club since he was released by Granada in 2021. He has been without a club for a year, which is quite surprising. At 29, Azeez still has enough years left in the tank.

Azeez Ramon has been without a club for a year (Instagram)
He just needs an opportunity.

Joba Ogunwale

