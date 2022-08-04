The English Premier League has been home to many Nigerians since its inception. The likes of Efan Ekoku, Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Yakubu Aiyegbeni and Peter Odemwingie are some Nigerian players that graced the Premier League with their talents. And with the new season kicking off this weekend, there will be Nigerian players that will be looking to follow in the footsteps of their predecessors.
Super Eagles stars to watch in the Premier League
The new Premier League season kicks off this weekend, and there will be no shortage of Nigerian stars in action.
Pulse Sports takes a look at the Nigerian players to watch in this new Premier League season.
Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)
Ndidi has been one of the best defensive midfielders in the league since he joined Leicester City in 2017, but he had a frustrating year last season. The Nigerian played just 19 league games last season due to injuries.
He missed two months in the first half of the campaign and the last three months of the season. However, he is fit again for the new season and will be roaring to go again. Leicester had a poor year last season, but Ndidi will aim to help the club improve on their eighth-place finish last year.
Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)
Like Ndidi, Iheanacho also had a sub-par year with Leicester last season. After ending the 2020/2021 season as the Foxes' top scorer in all competitions, Iheanacho went into last season on a high. However, he scored just four goals and five assists in 26 league games for Brendan Rodgers' men.
But he will aim to improve on the number this season. While Vardy is likely to be the main man, Iheanacho is still expected to play a pivotal role this season after Leicester failed to sign an attacker.
Alex Iwobi (Everton)
Iwobi joined Everton from Arsenal in 2019 for big money, but the Nigerian has not justified his price tag so far. He has been criticised by Everton fans several times for his lacklustre performances. However, he received praises for his display at the business end of last season, which eventually helped Everton avoid relegation.
Iwobi will hope to continue in the same vein this season, starting with the opening match against Chelsea at Goodison Park. With Everton's lack of activity in the transfer market, this is a big season for Iwobi as he will play a key role under Frank Lampard.
Frank Onyeka (Brentford)
Onyeka joined Brentford last season from FC Midtjylland, but he had a debut campaign to forget. The Super Eagles midfielder played just 20 league games, but only 12 were starts. It is a disappointing return for a player who arrived with an excellent reputation from the Danish League.
However, Onyeka can put things right this season with a good performance for The Bees.
Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest)
Awoniyi arrives in the Premier League with a point to prove. The Nigerian international has the weight of a club on his shoulders after joining Nottingham Forest for a club-record fee of £17.5m.
And after scoring 15 goals for Union Berlin in the German Bundesliga last season, the Nigerian is expected to replicate the same feat in the Premier League. Personally, Awoniyi also has unfinished business (not Harper Stewart's book) in England. He previously spent five years at Liverpool, but he never made a single first-team appearance for Jurgen Klopp's mighty reds.
Joe Aribo (Southampton)
All eyes will be on Aribo because great things are expected from him after joining Southampton from Rangers for £10m, including add-ons. Aribo forged his reputation as an exceptional talent at Rangers, helping the Gers win the Scottish Premiership title in his second year with his impressive displays.
Known for his versatility, Aribo has already shown his quality for The Saints in pre-season with a superb solo goal against Villarreal. His move to Southampton is a superb one for the two parties. Of all the Nigerian players in the Premier League this season, Aribo is definitely the most exciting player fans will be looking forward to watching.
More from category
-
Who will be the first Premier League manager to get sacked?
-
Super Eagles stars to watch in the Premier League
-
Super Eagles of Nigeria 'Adire' 2022 World Cup kit leaked [Photos]