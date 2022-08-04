Super Eagles stars to watch in the Premier League

Pulse Sports takes a look at the Nigerian players to watch in this new Premier League season.

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

Ndidi has been one of the best defensive midfielders in the league since he joined Leicester City in 2017, but he had a frustrating year last season. The Nigerian played just 19 league games last season due to injuries.

Imago

He missed two months in the first half of the campaign and the last three months of the season. However, he is fit again for the new season and will be roaring to go again. Leicester had a poor year last season, but Ndidi will aim to help the club improve on their eighth-place finish last year.

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)

Like Ndidi, Iheanacho also had a sub-par year with Leicester last season. After ending the 2020/2021 season as the Foxes' top scorer in all competitions, Iheanacho went into last season on a high. However, he scored just four goals and five assists in 26 league games for Brendan Rodgers' men.

Pulse Nigeria

But he will aim to improve on the number this season. While Vardy is likely to be the main man, Iheanacho is still expected to play a pivotal role this season after Leicester failed to sign an attacker.

Alex Iwobi (Everton)

Iwobi joined Everton from Arsenal in 2019 for big money, but the Nigerian has not justified his price tag so far. He has been criticised by Everton fans several times for his lacklustre performances. However, he received praises for his display at the business end of last season, which eventually helped Everton avoid relegation.

AFP

Iwobi will hope to continue in the same vein this season, starting with the opening match against Chelsea at Goodison Park. With Everton's lack of activity in the transfer market, this is a big season for Iwobi as he will play a key role under Frank Lampard.

Frank Onyeka (Brentford)

Onyeka joined Brentford last season from FC Midtjylland, but he had a debut campaign to forget. The Super Eagles midfielder played just 20 league games, but only 12 were starts. It is a disappointing return for a player who arrived with an excellent reputation from the Danish League.

Pulse Nigeria

However, Onyeka can put things right this season with a good performance for The Bees.

Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest)

Awoniyi arrives in the Premier League with a point to prove. The Nigerian international has the weight of a club on his shoulders after joining Nottingham Forest for a club-record fee of £17.5m.

Twitter/Nottingham Forest FC

And after scoring 15 goals for Union Berlin in the German Bundesliga last season, the Nigerian is expected to replicate the same feat in the Premier League. Personally, Awoniyi also has unfinished business (not Harper Stewart's book) in England. He previously spent five years at Liverpool, but he never made a single first-team appearance for Jurgen Klopp's mighty reds.

Joe Aribo (Southampton)

All eyes will be on Aribo because great things are expected from him after joining Southampton from Rangers for £10m, including add-ons. Aribo forged his reputation as an exceptional talent at Rangers, helping the Gers win the Scottish Premiership title in his second year with his impressive displays.

Pulse Nigeria