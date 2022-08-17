Nigerian players outshine Brazilian, Spanish and French stars on Serie A opening day

The 2022/2023 Italian Serie A season kicked off on Saturday, with champions AC Milan kicking off with a 4-2 win over Udinese at San Siro.

While the seven sisters all won their opening games as expected, there were also some outstanding players.

From the results, 34 goals were scored by 20 different nationalities. Italian players top the list as expected, with eight Italian players on the scoresheet.

Nigerian players follow, with three Nigerian stars on target, more than any other nationality bar Italy. New boy Ademola Lookman was the first Nigerian to open his account last weekend.

Lookman scored on his debut to help Atalanta to a 2-0 win over Sampdoria. The Nigerian international, who joined La Dea from RB Leipzig this summer, came off the bench to score the second late in the game.

David Okereke followed suit on Sunday, with the Nigerian also scoring on his debut for Cremonese. Okereke headed in superbly to restore parity for the Serie A new boys against Fiorentina.

Super Eagles star Cyriel Dessers also made his debut for Cremonese, but he fired blanks. However, Okereke's goal was unable to save Cremonese from defeat, as Fiorentina scored a late goal to seal a 3-2 win.

Nigerian players impressive form continued on Monday as Victor Osimhen opened his account in Napoli's 5-2 win over Hellas Verona. The Nigerian put the Neapolitans 2-1 ahead before assisting another later in the game.