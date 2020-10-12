Just a few minutes after their 1-0 loss to Algeria in a friendly game on Friday, October 9, 2020, Super Eagles players took to social media to join the #EndSARS campaign.

The calls for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), the controversial unit of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has intensified on social media from where it has spiraled into street protest across several cities in Nigeria.

The likes of Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ejong, Moses Simon and Kelechi Iheanacho took to social media to co-sign the campaign.

Other top Nigerian players who are currently not part of the Super Eagles setup like Odion Ighalo and Wilfred Ndidi also tweeted out their support.

As expected, the Super Eagles did not get any encouragement from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to join the protest but the players have chosen to do it individually.

It was discussed briefly in their Whatsapp group and Pulse learnt that one or two players had it in mind to send out a message of support for the campaign during the friendly game against Algeria but did not get the opportunity.

Although the Inspector General of Police has succumbed to the calls to scrap the unit, Nigerian youths as at Monday, October, 12 have continued with protesting.