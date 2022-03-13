Super Eagles star Zaidu Sanusi comes on to help Porto record an emphatic win over Tondela

Super Eagles defender started from the bench, but he came on in the second half to help Porto record a 4-0 win over Tondela in their Portuguese Primeira Liga clash at the Estádio do Dragão on Sunday evening.
The 24-year-old left-back came off the bench to play a key role as the Dragons maintained their position at the top of the table in the Portuguese top-flight.
Sanusi started the game from the bench after failing to come on in the 4-2 win at Paços Ferreira last weekend, but he still made an impact.
Porto manager Sergio Conceicao started Wendell ahead of Sanusi in the left-back role. The Portuguese champions dominated possession as expected, but they had to wait until two minutes before the break for the opener.
It came via the boots of Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot after VAR adjudged Modibo Sagnan to have fouled the Iranian striker.
Taremi's strike ensured the home side went into the break with the lead. Porto started the second half looking for the second goal, but they could not break down a spirited Tondela side.
But with 20 minutes to go, Conceicao made a double substitution by bringing on Sanusi and Wenderson Galeno for Wendell and Vitinha, respectively.
The substitutions proved to be a genius move from the Portuguese manager as Galeno doubled the champions' advantage three minutes later.
Fabio Vieira then made it three in the 76th minute before Sanusi set up Francisco Conceição in the 79th minute for the fourth goal.
It was indeed an impressive cameo from the Nigerian international, who also completed 93% of his 15 attempted passes.
The win extends Porto's lead at the top with 70 points from 26 games, nine points ahead of Sporting Lisbon, who have a game in hand.
