Super Eagles star Zaidu Sanusi comes on to help Porto record an emphatic win over Tondela

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The 24-year-old left-back came off the bench to play a key role as the Dragons maintained their position at the top of the table in the Portuguese top-flight.

Zaidu Sanusi
Zaidu Sanusi

Super Eagles defender started from the bench, but he came on in the second half to help Porto record a 4-0 win over Tondela in their Portuguese Primeira Liga clash at the Estádio do Dragão on Sunday evening.

Recommended articles

Sanusi started the game from the bench after failing to come on in the 4-2 win at Paços Ferreira last weekend, but he still made an impact.

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao started Wendell ahead of Sanusi in the left-back role. The Portuguese champions dominated possession as expected, but they had to wait until two minutes before the break for the opener.

It came via the boots of Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot after VAR adjudged Modibo Sagnan to have fouled the Iranian striker.

Taremi's strike ensured the home side went into the break with the lead. Porto started the second half looking for the second goal, but they could not break down a spirited Tondela side.

But with 20 minutes to go, Conceicao made a double substitution by bringing on Sanusi and Wenderson Galeno for Wendell and Vitinha, respectively.

The substitutions proved to be a genius move from the Portuguese manager as Galeno doubled the champions' advantage three minutes later.

Fabio Vieira then made it three in the 76th minute before Sanusi set up Francisco Conceição in the 79th minute for the fourth goal.

It was indeed an impressive cameo from the Nigerian international, who also completed 93% of his 15 attempted passes.

The win extends Porto's lead at the top with 70 points from 26 games, nine points ahead of Sporting Lisbon, who have a game in hand.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Agada wheels away in ecstasy after scoring the winner.

    3 MAJOR takeaways from Sporting Lagos latest win

  • Zaidu Sanusi

    Super Eagles star Zaidu Sanusi comes on to help Porto record an emphatic win over Tondela

  • Iheanacho and Ndidi could not stop Partey

    'Nigeria must be shaking' - Reactions as Thomas Partey helps Arsenal destroy Iheanacho and Ndidi's Leicester City

Recommended articles

3 MAJOR takeaways from Sporting Lagos latest win

3 MAJOR takeaways from Sporting Lagos latest win

Super Eagles star Zaidu Sanusi comes on to help Porto record an emphatic win over Tondela

Super Eagles star Zaidu Sanusi comes on to help Porto record an emphatic win over Tondela

'Nigeria must be shaking' - Reactions as Thomas Partey helps Arsenal destroy Iheanacho and Ndidi's Leicester City

'Nigeria must be shaking' - Reactions as Thomas Partey helps Arsenal destroy Iheanacho and Ndidi's Leicester City

Ghana's Partey sends warning to Super Eagles duo of Iheanacho, Ndidi in explosive Arsenal victory

Ghana's Partey sends warning to Super Eagles duo of Iheanacho, Ndidi in explosive Arsenal victory

Nigerian duo fire Randers to victory in Denmark

Nigerian duo fire Randers to victory in Denmark

'We do it for the fans' - Havertz dedicates sublime Newcastle winner to Chelsea fans amidst sanctions turmoil

'We do it for the fans' - Havertz dedicates sublime Newcastle winner to Chelsea fans amidst sanctions turmoil

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Victor Osimhen shows off style in latest outfit [Photos]

Victor Osimhen continues to look fly off the pitch
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Baldie!' - Reactions as Paul Pogba shuts down social media following 'new look' against Tottenham

Reactions to Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's new 'bald' haircut
CAFCL

Referee who almost died at AFCON Janny Sikazwe returns

Janny Sikazwe is back in the CAF Champions League
PREMIER LEAGUE

'The GOAT' - Gary Neville crowns Cristiano Ronaldo after record-breaking hat-trick against Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first hat-trick for Man United since returning in 2021
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Ororo go cut soap come back' - Nigerians react as Cristiano Ronaldo steals headlines with brilliant hat-trick in Spurs win

Social media reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo scores glorious hat-trick against Tottenham on Saturday
SUPER EAGLES

'We have to assess Aribo' - Rangers manager reveals injury concern ahead of quarterfinal

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo is a likely to miss Rangers Scottish Cup tie against Dundee United
SUPER EAGLES

Sadiq Umar continues hot streak with another brace

Sadiq Umar continues to dominate the second division of Spanish football
PREMIER LEAGUE

Mohamed Salah scores Liverpool's 2000th Premier League goal

Mohamed Salah scored his 20th goal of the Premier League season in a victory over Brighton & Hove Albion