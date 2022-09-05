How Super Eagles vice-captain William Troost-Ekong could leave Watford this season

Ekong was linked with a move away from Watford this summer, but a move never materialised.

Ekong set for Watford exit?

The Nigerian international was linked with a return to Italy, with Bologna reportedly interested, but the Italian side never made a concrete offer.

Nonetheless, Ekong still has the opportunity to leave Watford this season, with Turkey as the likely destination.

According to Fotomac, Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor are set to battle it out for the services of the Super Eagles defender.

Pulse Nigeria

Trabzonspor appear to be leading the race as they are looking for options in their defence.

Turkey gives Ekong more game time

The Turkish champions have identified Ekong as a potential option and are ready to make a move for him. Although the English transfer window has shut, Turkish clubs can still sign players as their window does not close until September 8.

And with Ekong struggling for game time at Watford, a move to Trabzonspor may appeal to him. The former Udinese star has struggled for game time at Watford, with just seven minutes of league action this season.

curated content

Ekong also played just 17 minutes of Premier League action in the second half of last season. But a move to Trabzonspor could offer him more game time this year.

Should he leave before the Turkish window closes on September 8, Ekong will be making a return to the country, having played for Bursaspor between 2017 and 2018.