Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi provides an update on his educational pursuit

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Nigerian international has been combining his football career with his education at Leicester.

Wilfred Ndidi says he is done with his diploma program
Wilfred Ndidi says he is done with his diploma program

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi says he has completed his diploma program from De Monfort University but still intends to enrol in a proper degree program.

Ndidi has been studying Business Management at De Montfort University for the last few months, but he completed the program this year.

The Nigerian international revealed he enjoyed his time in class and now knows more about Business management and tourism.

"It's just to enlighten me about business and entrepreneurship and tourism also," Ndidi told Football Daily.

ALSO READ: Super Eagles duo Ndidi, Iwobi ranked top tacklers in Premier League

Super Eagles duo Ndidi, Iheanacho passed fit for Leicester's trip to Arsenal

Brendan Rodgers explains why he left Iheanacho on the bench in Brentford draw

However, Ndidi added that the program is not a degree itself, as it only gives him an opportunity to go for a proper University programme.

"Yes (I enjoyed it). I'm done. I did like a 10-class course which can enroll me into a proper university degree," he added.

The Super Eagles star is, however, likely to concentrate on his football career with Leicester City, although it remains to be seen if he will remain at the club for a long time. Ndidi has always been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium, but the Nigerian international's diploma degree has always made him stay at the club.

Wilfred Ndidi has been linked with a move away from Leicester City
Wilfred Ndidi has been linked with a move away from Leicester City Pulse Nigeria

However, with the completion of his diploma program, Ndidi may be interested in moving to a bigger club. The Nigerian international has been a key player for the Foxes since he joined them in January 2017.

However, Brendan Rodgers' men have had a bad start to the season, with just one point from their first three league games.

Ndidi and Leicester will be back in action when they take on Chelsea on Saturday.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

Free agent Leon Balogun gets new club in England, signs 1-year deal with London side

Free agent Leon Balogun gets new club in England, signs 1-year deal with London side

QPR to offer clubless Super Eagles star a lifeline

QPR to offer clubless Super Eagles star a lifeline

Nigeria's Udoka Azubuike and other NBA stars to feature at 2022 Basketball Without Borders in Egypt

Nigeria's Udoka Azubuike and other NBA stars to feature at 2022 Basketball Without Borders in Egypt

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi provides an update on his educational pursuit

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi provides an update on his educational pursuit

Barcelona set to finally complete Jules Koundé registration

Barcelona set to finally complete Jules Koundé registration

Chukwueze gets easy Conference League opponents, West Ham to play Anderlecht

Chukwueze gets easy Conference League opponents, West Ham to play Anderlecht

Trending

Chidera Ejuke (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)

'He needs to score goals, assists' - Falk tears into Super Eagles winger for 'too much dribbling'

Maduka Okoye made his debut for Watford tonight but conceded two goals

A bad night at the office for Maduka Okoye as Dennis sends Watford out

Sunday Oliseh leaves SV Straelen

Former Super Eagles manager Sunday Oliseh resigns after 6 straight defeats

Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese

'Score 1 goal and defend' - Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese