Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi provides an update on his educational pursuit

Ndidi has been studying Business Management at De Montfort University for the last few months, but he completed the program this year.

Ndidi's Educational goal

The Nigerian international revealed he enjoyed his time in class and now knows more about Business management and tourism.

"It's just to enlighten me about business and entrepreneurship and tourism also," Ndidi told Football Daily.

However, Ndidi added that the program is not a degree itself, as it only gives him an opportunity to go for a proper University programme.

"Yes (I enjoyed it). I'm done. I did like a 10-class course which can enroll me into a proper university degree," he added.

Will Ndidi stay at Leicester ?

The Super Eagles star is, however, likely to concentrate on his football career with Leicester City, although it remains to be seen if he will remain at the club for a long time. Ndidi has always been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium, but the Nigerian international's diploma degree has always made him stay at the club.

However, with the completion of his diploma program, Ndidi may be interested in moving to a bigger club. The Nigerian international has been a key player for the Foxes since he joined them in January 2017.

However, Brendan Rodgers' men have had a bad start to the season, with just one point from their first three league games.