'Arsenal is a big team'- Super Eagles star Ndidi speaks ahead of his trip to the Emirates

Ndidi's Leicester travel to North London to take on Mikel Arteta's men in their second league game of the season. Both sides go into the match in contrasting forms. The Gunners kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, while Leicester let a two-goal lead slip to draw against Brentford at the King Power Stadium.

With Arsenal playing at home, Ndidi has praised the confidence in Arteta's squad but insists anything can happen when his side take to the pitch at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

"I think it's one of those games where you go there, and anything can happen," Ndidi said on Leicester's website ahead of the Foxes' visit to Arsenal.

"If we stick to our tactics and then do everything properly, I think we can get something out of the game.

"It was a good win for them (vs. Palace), and I think they'll have the confidence now.

So, it's just for us now to look for our confidence. If we can get something out of this one, it is very good for the confidence moving forwards.

"Of course, Arsenal is a big team. As players, we know every game, we want to achieve a certain goal. We have our aims this season also, and for every game, we know we have to do our best to get something out of it.

So, I think it's another game that we look forward to and see what comes out of it."

Ndidi also revealed it was disappointing to see Leicester drop points in their first match of the season. Brendan Rodgers' men were on course for a routine win against BrentfordBrentford last Sunday after Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall put them two goals ahead.

However, the Bees stormed back to claim a point after goals from Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva. The draw feels like a loss for Ndidi, saying the game was theirs until they conceded the first goal.

“It was really disappointing because we were really good in the game, 2-0 up, and then their goals just changed the game entirely.

When you’re doing well and then all of a sudden it just doesn’t go the way you wanted, it was a sad one for me.

“It felt like we’d lost the game. We did play well, we stuck to the tactics, and everything was going smoothly until they got the second goal and then it just didn’t go our way. I’ve still been thinking about the game a lot and it’s making me feel bad.