Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi drags journalist over fake injury claim

The Leicester City man has been forced to defend himself after pulling out of Nigeria's squad for the match against Algeria.

Wilfred Ndidi is not happy with reports that he faked an injury to withdraw from Nigeria's match against Algeria
Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has hit back at allegations that he pulled out of Nigeria's squad because the coach would not allow him to play in his favourite position.

Ndidi was part of the Super Eagles players who arrived in Constantine for Nigeria's clash against North African giants Algeria.

However, the 25-year-old had to pull out of the squad after picking up an injury in training on Wednesday.

But a report from a popular Nigerian journalist emerged that Ndidi pulled out because he would not be allowed to play in his favoured midfield role.

The Nigerian has now debunked the rumours, hitting back at the journalist on his social media platforms.

Ndidi, responding to the journalist on Twitter, said: How sure are you? Did you ask questions? Did you check your facts, No! You just decided to tweet… bravo you did yourself proud sir.

Ndidi hits back at fake journalist
Ndidi continued his defence on Instagram, calling the journalist's action embarrassing.

However, there is still no news on the nature of Ndidi's injury, but the Nigerian has returned to Leicester for further tests. Although it is known where the journalist got his information from, Ndidi has played as a centre-back for Leicester this season.

Wilfred Ndidi's injury is unknown
The former Genk man played in defence against Manchester United and a few other games, but he returned to his midfield role in the clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

It remains to be seen if he will be fit for Leicester's clash against Nottingham Forest on October 3.

