Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen's return date for Napoli is set

Osimhen has been missing in action for Napoli for more than a month due to an injury. The Nigerian international has not played for the Neapolitans since the team's 4-1 win over Liverpool in the Champions League on September 7.

Osimhen walked away with a hamstring just before half-time and has not featured for the club since then. The injury also ruled him out of Nigeria's international friendly clash against Algeria at the end of last month.

However, Osimhen has finally recovered from the injury and is set for a return to action this weekend. The Nigerian star has been doing personalised training step the international break to step up his recovery progress, but he is now fit enough to join the rest of the squad.

Although Osimhen was not in the Napoli team that thrashed Ajax on Tuesday, the Nigerian international is expected to be in the squad that take on Cremonese this weekend.

His potential return is a boost for Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti, who needs all his players available as the Neapolitans aim to keep up their good form.

Osimhen, however, has his work cut out for him as he makes his return from injury. The Super Eagles star is Napoli's leading man, but the Neapolitans have done well in his absence, thanks to the form of Giacomo Raspadori and Giovanni Simeone.