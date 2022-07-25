Victor Osimhen wants to emulate Tottenham star and Chelsea legend

Osimhen is currently one of the best young strikers in the world, but he hopes to reach the global status and level of Kane and Drogba.

Kane is one of the greatest strikers in Premier League's history. The England captain has scored 183 goals and provided 47 assists in 282 games in the English top-flight. And with age still on his side, Kane is on course to break Alan Shearer's record of 260 goals.

Meanwhile, Drogba won four Premier League titles with Chelsea, scoring over 100 goals. He also won the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup with the Blues.

And having watched both Kane and Drogba achieve so much, Osimhen has called the two players an inspiration.

"My inspirations are Harry Kane and Didier Drogba," Osimhen said in an interview with Corriere dello Sport, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Osimhen not interested in Premier League move

However, while Kane and Drogba made their names in the Premier League, Osimhen is not ready to leave for the biggest league in the world yet.

The Super Eagles striker is currently on the books of Napoli but has been linked with a move to the Premier League and Bundesliga. Manchester United, Newcastle and Bayern Munich are the clubs reportedly interested in signing the Nigerian.

Still, the 23-year-old insists he is happy at Napoli, saying he has no desire to leave.

"I am at Napoli," Osimhen said. And I have great respect for my club. I have experienced very difficult moments, even private ones, but Napoli have always been close, and this is one of the reasons why I'm here.

"So I play for the club and the team and never for myself," Osimhen added.