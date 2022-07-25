Victor Osimhen wants to emulate Tottenham star and Chelsea legend

Joba Ogunwale
The Super Eagles star aims to reach the status of some of the best players the beautiful game has seen.

Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/Shengolpixs) (2)
Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has cited Tottenham star Harry Kane and ex-Chelsea forward Didier Drogba as his role model.

Osimhen is currently one of the best young strikers in the world, but he hopes to reach the global status and level of Kane and Drogba.

Kane is one of the greatest strikers in Premier League's history. The England captain has scored 183 goals and provided 47 assists in 282 games in the English top-flight. And with age still on his side, Kane is on course to break Alan Shearer's record of 260 goals.

Harry Kane has scored 183 goals for Tottenham Hotspur
Meanwhile, Drogba won four Premier League titles with Chelsea, scoring over 100 goals. He also won the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup with the Blues.

Didier Drogba made his name at Chelsea
And having watched both Kane and Drogba achieve so much, Osimhen has called the two players an inspiration.

"My inspirations are Harry Kane and Didier Drogba," Osimhen said in an interview with Corriere dello Sport, as per Fabrizio Romano.

However, while Kane and Drogba made their names in the Premier League, Osimhen is not ready to leave for the biggest league in the world yet.

The Super Eagles striker is currently on the books of Napoli but has been linked with a move to the Premier League and Bundesliga. Manchester United, Newcastle and Bayern Munich are the clubs reportedly interested in signing the Nigerian.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move to the Premier League
Still, the 23-year-old insists he is happy at Napoli, saying he has no desire to leave.

"I am at Napoli," Osimhen said. And I have great respect for my club. I have experienced very difficult moments, even private ones, but Napoli have always been close, and this is one of the reasons why I'm here.

"So I play for the club and the team and never for myself," Osimhen added.

Osimhen's contract at Napoli runs until 2025.

