Report: Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen set for a return to action with Napoli

Joba Ogunwale
The Nigerian international has missed the last three games for the Neapolitans due to an injury.

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen is set to return to action with Napoli after the international break. Osimhen has been out of action since September 7 after walking off in Napoli's 4-1 win over Liverpool.

The Super Eagles' star walked off just before half-time in the Champions League encounter at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Following the game, it was revealed that Osimhen had suffered a hamstring injury and would be out for up to six weeks, ruling him out of Nigeria's squad for the international friendly clash against Algeria at the Oran Olympic Stadium on September 27.

However, the Nigerian international could make his return earlier than expected.

According to Tutto Napoli, Osimhen could feature in Napoli's Champions League clash against Ajax at Amsterdam Arena on October 4.

His return will be a timely boost for Luciano Spalletti's men as they attempt to make it three wins out of three in their Champions League games this season.

Before his injury, Osimhen had scored two league goals and assisted another for the Neapolitans in five league games. Napoli have done well in his absence, though. Spalletti's men defeated Rangers in their Champions League encounter while they edged out Spezia 1-0 in the league.

The Neapolitans also defeated title rivals AC Milan 2-1 on Sunday to go top of the Italian Serie A table. Nonetheless, they will be eager to have their star man back after the international break.

