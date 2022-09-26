Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen resumes training with Napoli

The Nigerian international continued his road to recovery from a hamstring injury.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen stepped up his recovery process after training at Napoli's camp in the absence of his teammates, who are on international duty.

Osimhen has been out of action since he suffered a hamstring injury in Napoli's 4-1 win against Liverpool in the Champions League on September 7. The Nigerian international walked off with a hamstring injury just before half-time.

Following the game, it was confirmed that Osimhen would be out for six weeks, which subsequently ruled him out of Nigeria's game against Algeria.

But while his teammates are on international duty, Osimhen has been stepping up his recovery process. The former Lille man went through personal training alongside Matteo Politano, who is not part of the Italy squad on international duty.

Other players not on international duty also trained, but Osimhen was not part of the group training. The Nigerian is reportedly eyeing a return to action when Napoli take on Ajax in the Champions League on October 3.

However, reports also claim that the Neapolitans are not keen to rush Osimhen back to action due to the form of Giacomo Raspadori and Giovanni Simeone.

The two forwards have flourished in the absence of Osimhen, and Napoli are not ready to change that. Nonetheless, Osimhen is expected to be back for the Serie A clash against Cremonese on October 9. The Nigerian international has scored two goals and provided one assist for the Neapolitans this season.

