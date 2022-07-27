Napoli's star Mario Rui reveals the latest on Victor Osmihen's clash with Luciano Spalletti

Napoli coach Spalletti had ordered Osimhen to leave the training ground for sulking. In a video that has now gone viral, Osimhen was seen complaining after a robust challenge from a Napoli teammate.

No issue between Spalletti and Osimhen

However, Spalletti was having none of it, and he reportedly told Osimhen- "You talk too much. Go and take a shower." Osimhen reacted by taking off his bib before walking down the tunnel.

The incident raised eyebrows, but Rui insists it ended on the pitch. The Portugal star admitted training on Sunday was intense, but there was no further issue between Osimhen and Spalletti.

Pulse Nigeria

"When I see a teammate pushing in training, I am very happy, Rui said as per Tutto Napoli. I like this type of training because it means there is desire, dedication, and attachment to the cause. Then, of course, it takes serenity, but I can assure you that nothing has happened.

"At the end of the training, everything was over, and in the evening, we were all together for dinner," Rui added.

Napoli's aggressive training

The former AS Roma also revealed that they have been working on their aggression in training, which may be the reason why Osimhen flared up on Sunday afternoon.

"We are working a lot on aggression. "According to the coach, something is missing in this respect, and we are doing everything to improve it," he concluded.

The training incident increased speculation on Osimhen's future, but the Super Eagles star has revealed that he is not thinking of leaving Napoli this summer.

