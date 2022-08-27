Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen decides on Manchester United move

Pulse Sports reported United's interest in Osimhen, with the Red Devils ready to offer €100m and Cristiano Ronaldo to Napoli for the Nigerian international.

Ronaldo to replace Osimhen at Napoli?

Ronaldo wants to quit United this summer, with the Portugal star international looking for a Champions League club. As a result, his agent Jorge Mendes has offered him to Napoli, with Osimhen going the other way, although the Red Devils will still have to pay €100m.

However, Osimhen's agent Roberto Calenda has come out to deny the reports, saying there is no negotiation between Napoli and United over the transfer of Osimhen.

Calenda revealed Osimhen is not interested in leaving Naples this summer as he wants to play in the Champions League this season.

He said in a tweet: No negotiations in progress, no exchanges. Victor Osimhen is a Napoli player and wants to play the Champions League with his Napoli after winning it on the pitch with pride, together with the coach and teammates.

Osimhen wants Champions League football

Osimhen helped Napoli qualify for the Champions League after scoring 14 goals in the Italian Serie A last season. Meanwhile, United missed out on a top-four spot in the Premier League last year.

It also appears that Osimhen and Napoli are in agreement. According to reports, the Neapolitans will only sell Osimhen for €130m in exchange for Ronaldo, but the Red Devils have to pay 70% of the Portuguese salary.

Pulse Nigeria

It is a deal that United are unlikely to agree to, which rules them out of signing their Nigerian target. Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille in 2020 for a club-record fee of €75m.