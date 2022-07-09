Super Eagles star joins French Ligue 2 side Sochaux

Joba Ogunwale
The Lions Club have made a new addition to their squad ahead of the new season.

Valentine Ozornwafor has joined FC Sochaux on a loan deal

French Ligue 2 club FC Sochaux have announced the signing of Nigerian international Valentine Ozornwafor from Belgian side Royal Charleroi.

Sochaux announced the deal on their social media channel on Friday night. The Super Eagles star joins the club from Charleroi on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy.

Ozornwafor's latest deal is a surprise as he was one of Charleroi's best players in the Jupiler League last season. The 23-year-old made 17 league appearances for the Belgian club last campaign.

However, Charleroi's loss is Scohaux's gain. The Lions Club will hope Ozornwarfor's arrival will help them secure promotion to Ligue 1 after finishing fifth in the second division last season.

Sochaux have not played topflight football since they got relegated in the 2013/2014 season, but Ozornwafor will hope his arrival can help the team regain their topflight status.

This is the Nigerian's fourth club in his young career. He started his journey at Enyimba before signing for Galatasaray in August 2019.

However, he spent his first year on loan at Almeria, returning in the summer of 2020. The Super Eagles star struggled for game time during his time with the Turkish giants before he was offered an escape route by Charleroi.

Valentine Ozornwafor started his European journey at Galatasaray Pulse Nigeria

Although he initially joined the Belgian side on a loan deal, Ozornwafor joined the club permanently this summer. However, he has now been sent out on loan for next season.

