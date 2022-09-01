'It is the best option'- Super Eagles star Umar Sadiq reveals why he picked Real Sociedad

Sadiq joined Sociedad from Almeria on a six-year deal worth €20m, with another €5m in add-ons.

The Nigerian international's future had been a subject of debate all summer following his performances for Almeria in the last two seasons, which saw him score 40 league goals.

The Super Eagles star was initially linked with a move to Villarreal, but the Yellow Submarines could not meet Almeria's price tag.

Real Sociedad win Sadiq race

Fellow La Liga side Sevilla were also credited with an interest in the Nigerian, but a move never materialised. The 25-year-old attacker was also linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund as a replacement for Sebastien Haller, but the German giants signed Anthony Modeste instead.

It looked like Sadiq would stay at Almeria until Sociedad paid €20m for the Nigerian as a replacement for Alexander Isak, who left for Newcastle.

The Super Eagles star has now expressed his delight with the move, calling it a big step in his career.

Sadiq says Sociedad move is good for his career

“La Real is a great team and a big step in my career, it is the best option," Sadiq said at his unveiling.

"I am very happy to be here. I will do everything possible to help my teammates and give my best level.

Sadiq also added that he would do everything to help his new club achieve their goals this season.

“The most important thing for me is that I am here, I will work hard to get results. The team plays very well, I want to meet my teammates," he added.

Sadiq's first involvement with Real Sociedad could come as soon as Saturday evening.

The Nigerian international, who already has two goals in La Liga this season, is likely to be in the Real Sociedad squad that will take on Atletico Madrid.