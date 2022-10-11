Super Eagles star Terem Moffi snubs Ronaldo as he selects his Ballon d'Or winner

The Nigerian international ignored Manchester United's Ronaldo when he was asked to name his Ballon d'Or winner this year.

Super Eagles star Terem Moffi has named his pick for this year's Ballon d'Or. France Football, organisers of the Ballon d'Or, will hand out this year's award in a prestigious ceremony on October 19.

While there is no Lionel Messi-the player to win the most awards- his rival Cristiano Ronaldo has been nominated again.

Ronaldo has won the award five times -only second to Messi and will be hoping to win his sixth next week. However, Moffi does not see Ronaldo winning the prestigious prize and has narrowed the winners down to two players.

The Super Eagles star has tipped Real Madrid star Karim Benzema to win the prize, although he added that Sadio Mane could be a surprise winner.

For the Ballon d'Or, it's not up to me to say whether Benzema deserves it or not," Moffi told Ouest France.

But he won everything, he scored a lot of goals. Sadio Mané was also very successful, scoring very important goals.

My favourite choice would go for my 'African brother', but I think Benzema should win, thanks to his performances with Real Madrid and the France team," Moffi concluded.

Benzema is the favourite to win the award following an exceptional year for Real Madrid. The France star played a vital role as Los Blancos won the Spanish La Liga and the UEFA Champions League title.

He finished as La Liga's top scorer last season while he was also Real Madrid's best player in the Champions League knockout stages.

Meanwhile, Mane also had an incredible year for both club and country. The Bayern Munich star led Senegal to their first Africa Cup of Nations title, while he was also one of Liverpool's best stars in an exceptional year.

