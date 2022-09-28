Super Eagles star Terem Moffi ahead of Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr in key Ligue 1 stat

Moffi runs 35.64 km/h according to stats obtained from Ligue 1 site. This is only second behind PSG and France superstar Kylian Mbappe, who runs 36 km / h.

However, Moffi is faster than the likes of Elye Wahi (Montpellier HSC): 35.28 km/h, Jonathan Clauss (OM): 35.28 km/h and Jonathan David (LOSC): 35.28 km/h.

The Super Eagles striker is also ahead of PSG's talented duo of Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. Moffi has started the season brilliantly after his struggles last season.

Having scored 14 goals in his debut season in Ligue 1, Moffi only managed eight league goals for Lorient last season. However, he is on course to eclipse that number anytime soon, having scored six goals this season.

The Nigerian international opened his account for this season with a brace against Clermont Foot before repeating the same trick against Lens. Moffi then scored against Lyon before adding to his tally in the 3-1 win over Auxerre.