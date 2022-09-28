Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi is not just a proper gunman but also a fast man after stats revealed he is the second-fastest man in the French Ligue 1 this season.
Super Eagles star Terem Moffi ahead of Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr in key Ligue 1 stat
The Super Eagles star may be behind the Brazilian striker on the scoring charts but trumps him in another key area.
Recommended articles
Moffi runs 35.64 km/h according to stats obtained from Ligue 1 site. This is only second behind PSG and France superstar Kylian Mbappe, who runs 36 km / h.
However, Moffi is faster than the likes of Elye Wahi (Montpellier HSC): 35.28 km/h, Jonathan Clauss (OM): 35.28 km/h and Jonathan David (LOSC): 35.28 km/h.
The Super Eagles striker is also ahead of PSG's talented duo of Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. Moffi has started the season brilliantly after his struggles last season.
Having scored 14 goals in his debut season in Ligue 1, Moffi only managed eight league goals for Lorient last season. However, he is on course to eclipse that number anytime soon, having scored six goals this season.
The Nigerian international opened his account for this season with a brace against Clermont Foot before repeating the same trick against Lens. Moffi then scored against Lyon before adding to his tally in the 3-1 win over Auxerre.
Moffi has carried his club form onto the international level after scoring for Nigeria in the 2-1 loss to Algeria on Tuesday night. Moffi will hope to continue his scoring streak when Lorient return to Ligue 1 action this weekend.