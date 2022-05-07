Awoniyi shines as Union Berlin run riot at Freiburg

Union stay in contention for Europe

Urs Fischer's men needed to keep up their hopes of qualifying for Europe for the second consecutive this season. The Iron Ones did just that with a comprehensive victory at Europa-Park Stadium, with Awoniyi playing a part in it.

Surprisingly, Freiburg had the large share of the ball, with a staggering 71% ball possession. However, it was Union that started brightly as they took the lead through Grischa Prömel in the 11th-minute.

Christopher Trimmel made it two in the 30th-minute, finishing off a ball from Sheraldo Becker. Awoniyi then made his contribution as he set up Becker for Union's third in the 41st-minute.

Freiburg pulled one back through Lucas Holer a minute before the hour mark to give Freiburg a little hope. However, Fischer reacted by taking off Awoniyi for Kevin Behrens. Although he did not score, Awoniyi showed his quality, firing one shot on target and hitting the woodwork on one occasion.

Despite Freiburg's attempt to pull another goal back, Union did well to hold on to their lead. The away side added gloss to the scoreline when András Schafer added a fourth in the 89th-minute.

Union Berlin Champions League dream