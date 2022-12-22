CARABAO CUP: Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi is for Jesus as he fires Nottingham Forest to victory

Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi is back among the goals after scoring in Nottingham's 4-1 win over Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup clash between the two sides on Wednesday night.
The Nigerian international was on target to help The Tricky Trees progress to the next round of the Carabao Cup.
Awoniyi, who has been hot and cold since joining Forest, scored a brilliant striker's goal in Forest's first match after the World Cup break.
Forest put Premier League problems behind them
Steve Cooper's men are currently battling relegation in the Premier League, but they have no such problems in the League Cup as Brendan Johnson put them ahead from the penalty spot in the 13th minute.
Blackburn drew level in the 44th minute through Scott Wharton, but Forest restored their lead after the break, courtesy of a deflected shot from former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard.
Awoniyi pays homage to Jesus
The away side extended their lead in the 79th minute through Awoniyi, who brilliantly shrugged off Wharton before coolly finding the bottom corner for a deserved third.
It was the striker's fourth goal in 16 games for Forest this season, celebrating by paying homage to Jesus Christ with two cardboard pictures of a cross.
The goal was Awonyi's last contribution in the game as he was taken off for his compatriot Emmanuel Dennis. Although Dennis did not score, Forest added gloss to the scoreline through Johnson, who scored his second of the game in added time.
The result sees Forest progress to the last eight of the Carabao Cup. They will now hope to carry the form into their Premier League clash against Manchester United on Tuesday.
