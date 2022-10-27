Super Eagles star included alongside Man Utd midfielder in Shearer's Premier League team of the week

This week, the former England international has named Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi alongside Manchester United's Casemiro in his selected XI.

Awoniyi catches the eye of Shearer

Shearer included Awoniyi following the Nigerian international's man-of-the-match performance for Nottingham Forest against Liverpool last Saturday.

The Super Eagles striker came back to haunt his former club as he scored the only goal to give Forest a 1-0 win over Jurgen Klopp's mighty reds. The 24-year-old finished past Alisson Becker after his initial effort had hit the bar.

Pulse Nigeria

It was his third goal of the season for the Tricky Trees, having scored against West Ham and Fulham in previous home games.

Awoniyi was a handful for Liverpool's defenders, especially Joe Gomez. His performance in the game has now earned him a spot in Shearer's team of the week.

Shearer's team

The Nigerian led the line in a front three that included Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Newcastle's Miguel Almiron.

In the midfield, Casemiro earned a spot following his goal for Manchester United against Chelsea last Saturday. Leicester City's Youri Tielemans, Southampton's Mohamed Elyounoussi and Aston Villa's Leon Bailey were also included.