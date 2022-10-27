Super Eagles star included alongside Man Utd midfielder in Shearer's Premier League team of the week

Former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer has named his Premier League team of the week for matchweek 13. Every week, the Newcastle legend selects a starting XI of players who delivered brilliant performances for their clubs.
The Newcastle legend has revealed his latest team of the week following the completion of matchweek 13.
This week, the former England international has named Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi alongside Manchester United's Casemiro in his selected XI.
Awoniyi catches the eye of Shearer
Shearer included Awoniyi following the Nigerian international's man-of-the-match performance for Nottingham Forest against Liverpool last Saturday.
The Super Eagles striker came back to haunt his former club as he scored the only goal to give Forest a 1-0 win over Jurgen Klopp's mighty reds. The 24-year-old finished past Alisson Becker after his initial effort had hit the bar.
It was his third goal of the season for the Tricky Trees, having scored against West Ham and Fulham in previous home games.
Awoniyi was a handful for Liverpool's defenders, especially Joe Gomez. His performance in the game has now earned him a spot in Shearer's team of the week.
Shearer's team
The Nigerian led the line in a front three that included Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Newcastle's Miguel Almiron.
In the midfield, Casemiro earned a spot following his goal for Manchester United against Chelsea last Saturday. Leicester City's Youri Tielemans, Southampton's Mohamed Elyounoussi and Aston Villa's Leon Bailey were also included.
Seamus Coleman, Steve Botman and James Tarkowski formed a back three, with Dean Henderson in goal.
