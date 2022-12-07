Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze sends a warning to Real Madrid ahead of January clash

Chukwueze will face Real Madrid when Villarreal take on Real Madrid in their second league game when La Liga resumes after the World Cup break.

The former Golden Eaglets star is not shy of showing his quality against the Spanish Champions and has shown them a glimpse of what to expect next month after he was on target for the Yellow Submarines in their European Winter tour clash against the Turkish giants.

Villarreal took on Galatasaray at NEF Stadyumu as they gear up for the resumption of the Spanish top flight following the conclusion of the World Cup.

Francis Coquelin put the Spanish side ahead in the 22nd minute before Johan Mojica doubled their lead five minutes later. Chukwueze then made it three with a composed finish in the 32nd minute following a through ball from Coquelin.

Galatasaray pulled one back in the 42nd minute through Bafemtimbi Gomis, but Jorge Pascal Medina restored Villarreal's three-goal lead just before the break.

The second half resumed with Abdülkerim Bardakcı reducing the deficit before Baran Demiroğlu scored another in the third minute of added time.

However, it was not enough to deny Chukwueze and his Villarreal teammates the win. The Yellow Submarines will continue their preparation with another friendly against Aston Villa before they return to competitive action against Guijuelo in the Copa Del Rey.