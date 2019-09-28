Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze was on target on Friday, September 27 as Villarreal thrashed Real Betis 5-1 in the La Liga.

Chukwueze scored Villarreal’s fifth goal of the game in the added time after coming from the bench.

The score was 1-1 when the 20-year-old was introduced and he went on to turn the game on its head to the favour of his side.

It was the Nigerian who forced Betis to concede a penalty after he was fouled in the area. The referee with the assistant of VAR pointed to the spot before Santi Carzola scored to put Villarreal in the lead again.

Chukwueze was again pivotal for Villarreal’s third goal. He raced on to a through ball in a counter-attacking move and played in Gerard Moreno who passed to Karl Toko Ekambi to finish past the goalkeeper.

In added time, the Nigeria international got his goal. He was brilliant again, beating two defenders before racing into the box to curl past the Betis goalkeeper.

He now has two goals in six league games so far this season.