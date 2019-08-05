Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze has resumed pre-season with Villarreal after playing for Nigeria at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Chukwueze played six of Super Eagles seven games and scored one goal at AFCON 2019 where they won the bronze medal.

The 20-year-old has now returned to his club after he was given an extended break due to his AFCON 2019 exertions.

Villarreal shared a photo of the Nigeria international in special training on Monday, August 5.

“He's here! @chukwueze_8 started his special #YellowsPreseason training programme at the Training Ground after taking part in the Africa Cup of Nations with @NGSuperEagles. 🇳🇬 Great to have you back, Samu!,” Villarreal announced on Twitter.

Chukwueze head into the season on the back of an impressive break-out year with Villarreal last season.

EPA

The forward caught the eye with some fantastic performances and scored five goals in 26 leagues games and eight in all competitions.