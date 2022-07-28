Double Celebration: Super Eagles star Peter Olayinka marks the birth of his baby with a brace

Super Eagles striker Peter Olayinka has shown that he is a good striker on and off the pitch after he marked the birth of his baby with two goals for Slavia Prague.
The Super Eagles star is scoring on and off the pitch after he helped Slavia Prague to an emphatic win against St Joseph's FC.
Olayinka was on target twice as Slavia Prague thrashed St Joseph's FC 5-0 in their Europa Conference League Qualifier on Thursday night.
Olayinka marks daughter's birth with a brace
Playing as a winger, Olayinka opened the scoring for Slavia in the 18th minute, finishing off a ball from Václav Jurečka.
The provider doubled Slavia's lead in the 20th minute before Olayinka finished off a ball from David Jurásek in the 29th minute for Slavia's third and his second.
Daniel Fila extended the home side's lead five minutes later to ensure the Czech team went into the break with a 4-0 lead.
Slavia picked up from where they left off as Christ Junior put them five goals ahead four minutes after the break. With the win secured, Olayinka went off in the 66th minute for Moses Osor.
But Slavia were not done as they scored three more to secure an emphatic 7-0 win.
It marked a perfect 24 hours for the Super Eagles star. On Wednesday, the former Gent striker announced the birth of his baby girl Gemma Olayinka with his wife, Yetunde Barnabas Olayinka.
Ifeanyi Mathew on target for Lillestrom
However, Olayinka was not the only Nigerian on the score sheet on Thursday night. Ifeanyi Matthew was also on target in Lillestrom's 5-2 win over SJK. The 25-year-old Nigerian put the Norwegian aside in the 23rd minute, but Nooa Laine levelled the scores for SJK eight minutes later.
However, a hat-trick from Holmbert Aron Fridjonsson put Lillestrom in firm control. Collin Rosler made it five in the 85th minute to add gloss to the score line, although Diego Rojas pulled one back for the away side.
