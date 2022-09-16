Super Eagles star Peter Olayinka makes history for Slavia Prague

Olayinka scored and assisted another as Slavia beat the Kosovan side 3-2 to go joint-top of their group.

The Super Eagles star restored parity after Slavia had gone 2-1 behind before providing the assist for Lukáš Masopust for the winner.

Olayinka makes history

With his goal, Olayinka became Slavia's top scorer in European competitions. The 26-year-old's strike was his 13th goal for the Czech giants since he joined the club from Gent in 2018.

Olayinka had moved level with former Czech player Tomáš Došek last week after scoring in the 1-1 draw against Ahmed Musa's Sivasspor. However, his strike on Saturday places him as the club's outright top scorer in European competitions.

A happy Olayinka thanks his teammates

Olayinka expressed his delight after the game, saying it would not have been possible without the help of his teammates.

"It is amazing, and I am very grateful to the guys in the team. This is not my own success," the Nigerian international said.

Olayinka has four goals in the Conference League this season, including two in the qualifiers. The Nigerian is, however, yet to break his duck in three league games this season.