Super Eagles star Peter Olayinka makes history for Slavia Prague

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Nigerian international was on target in the Czech Republic side's win over Ballkani on Thursday night.

Peter Olayinka is now Slavia Prague's top scorer in European competitions
Peter Olayinka is now Slavia Prague's top scorer in European competitions

Super Eagles star Peter Olayinka made history on Thursday night after scoring in Slavia Prague Europa Conference League win against Ballkani.

Recommended articles

Olayinka scored and assisted another as Slavia beat the Kosovan side 3-2 to go joint-top of their group.

The Super Eagles star restored parity after Slavia had gone 2-1 behind before providing the assist for Lukáš Masopust for the winner.

With his goal, Olayinka became Slavia's top scorer in European competitions. The 26-year-old's strike was his 13th goal for the Czech giants since he joined the club from Gent in 2018.

Peter Olayinka rifles home the opener.
Peter Olayinka rifles home the opener. AFP

Olayinka had moved level with former Czech player Tomáš Došek last week after scoring in the 1-1 draw against Ahmed Musa's Sivasspor. However, his strike on Saturday places him as the club's outright top scorer in European competitions.

Olayinka expressed his delight after the game, saying it would not have been possible without the help of his teammates.

"It is amazing, and I am very grateful to the guys in the team. This is not my own success," the Nigerian international said.

Olayinka has four goals in the Conference League this season, including two in the qualifiers. The Nigerian is, however, yet to break his duck in three league games this season.

Nonetheless, he will hope to get a recall to the Super Eagles when Jose Peseiro names his squad for the international friendly clash against Algeria in Oran on September 27.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho reveals what Leicester City need to do ahead of Spurs clash

Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho reveals what Leicester City need to do ahead of Spurs clash

'I wish I played for Senegal instead of France' - Patrice Evra

'I wish I played for Senegal instead of France' - Patrice Evra

Super Eagles star Peter Olayinka makes history for Slavia Prague

Super Eagles star Peter Olayinka makes history for Slavia Prague

Finidi George’s nephew invited to the England national team

Finidi George’s nephew invited to the England national team

5 best casino games for football lovers

5 best casino games for football lovers

Union SG coach praise Nigerian striker Boniface, reveals how he can become unstoppable

Union SG coach praise Nigerian striker Boniface, reveals how he can become unstoppable

Trending

Benjamin Mendy

'Not Guilty' - Manchester City's Mendy declared innocent of rape on 19-year-old girl

How Super Eagles players were rated on FIFA 23

FIFA 23: Ndidi and Osimhen lead list of highest-rated Super Eagles stars

Totti reveals how his wife cheating on him led to the breakdown of his marriage

Francesco Totti: AS Roma legend opens up on how his wife's infidelity crashed his marriage

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly edging closer to buying second football club