69 and counting for Onuachu as he fires Genk to a win in Belgium

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Super Eagles star was on target again as The Smurfs extended their lead at the top of the table in Belgium.

Onuachu's brace helped Genk to a win against Antwerp
Onuachu's brace helped Genk to a win against Antwerp

Super Eagles star Paul Onuachu is unstoppable at the moment after his brace helped Genk to a 3-1 win over Royal Antwerp in their Jupiler League clash at Stadium "BOSUIL" on Sunday afternoon.

Read Also

The clash was a top-of-the-table encounter, with second-placed Antwerp hosting leaders Genk.

It was the leaders that drew the first blood as Bryan Heynen put them ahead in the 13th minute following a ball from Mike Tresor.

Tresor turned provider once again as he set up Onuachu for his first of the day in the 33rd minute to give Genk a 2-0 lead. However, Antwerp got back into the game three minutes from half-time, courtesy of a strike from Vincent Jansen.

The second half resumed with the hosts on the attack, but Genk held on to their position, thwarting everything Antwerp threw at them.

And with 13 minutes to go, Wouter Vrancken's men ended Antwerp's hopes of a draw as Onuachu headed home for his second and Genk's third of the game.

The strike was his eighth in Genk's last five games, his tally in the league this season. It also took his haul in the Belgian league to 69, with 65 coming in the regular season.

With his brace, Onuachu has now scored eight league goals in 11 appearances for Genk this season.

Meanwhile, Alhassan Yusuf was also in action for Antwerp, but despite his best attempts, he could not help his side avoid defeat.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Iheanacho was missing as Tielemans and Barnes fire Leicester to victory

    Iheanacho's struggles continue as Leicester City thrash Wolves

  • Arsenal fans brag about being on top after dropping points at Southampton

    Arsenal still on top after 1-1 draw with Southampton

  • Ola AIna scored only his second-ever Serie A goal for Torino as they won 2-1 at Udinese

    Ola Aina scores first Serie A goal since 2019 as Torino ends Udinese's unbeaten run

Recommended articles

Iheanacho's struggles continue as Leicester City thrash Wolves

Iheanacho's struggles continue as Leicester City thrash Wolves

Arsenal still on top after 1-1 draw with Southampton

Arsenal still on top after 1-1 draw with Southampton

Ola Aina scores first Serie A goal since 2019 as Torino ends Udinese's unbeaten run

Ola Aina scores first Serie A goal since 2019 as Torino ends Udinese's unbeaten run

69 and counting for Onuachu as he fires Genk to a win in Belgium

69 and counting for Onuachu as he fires Genk to a win in Belgium

Premier League Sunday football LIVE UPDATES

Premier League Sunday football LIVE UPDATES

Valverde’s screamer steal the headlines as Real Madrid defeat Sevilla 3-1 to extend lead

Valverde’s screamer steal the headlines as Real Madrid defeat Sevilla 3-1 to extend lead

Valverde scores rocket as Real Madrid beat Sevilla 3-1

Valverde scores rocket as Real Madrid beat Sevilla 3-1

Calvin Bassey continues to boss it as Ajax secure big win against Waalwijk

Calvin Bassey continues to boss it as Ajax secure big win against Waalwijk

'He did not join because of money' - Reactions as Casemiro rescues point for Manchester United against Chelsea

'He did not join because of money' - Reactions as Casemiro rescues point for Manchester United against Chelsea

Trending

Ronaldo issues a statement on substitution controversy

‘Giving in to pressure is not an option’ - Ronaldo issues defiant statement amidst controversy

Reactions to Ronaldo as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

Nigeria beats Japan to win Bayern Youth Cup

Nigeria beats Japan to win Bayern Youth Cup

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid

Reactions as Drake loses 450 million naira betting Barcelona to beat Real Madrid