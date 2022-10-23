69 and counting for Onuachu as he fires Genk to a win in Belgium

Super Eagles star Paul Onuachu is unstoppable at the moment after his brace helped Genk to a 3-1 win over Royal Antwerp in their Jupiler League clash at Stadium "BOSUIL" on Sunday afternoon.
The Super Eagles star was on target again as The Smurfs extended their lead at the top of the table in Belgium.
The clash was a top-of-the-table encounter, with second-placed Antwerp hosting leaders Genk.
Onuachu at the double
It was the leaders that drew the first blood as Bryan Heynen put them ahead in the 13th minute following a ball from Mike Tresor.
Tresor turned provider once again as he set up Onuachu for his first of the day in the 33rd minute to give Genk a 2-0 lead. However, Antwerp got back into the game three minutes from half-time, courtesy of a strike from Vincent Jansen.
The second half resumed with the hosts on the attack, but Genk held on to their position, thwarting everything Antwerp threw at them.
And with 13 minutes to go, Wouter Vrancken's men ended Antwerp's hopes of a draw as Onuachu headed home for his second and Genk's third of the game.
The strike was his eighth in Genk's last five games, his tally in the league this season. It also took his haul in the Belgian league to 69, with 65 coming in the regular season.
With his brace, Onuachu has now scored eight league goals in 11 appearances for Genk this season.
Meanwhile, Alhassan Yusuf was also in action for Antwerp, but despite his best attempts, he could not help his side avoid defeat.
