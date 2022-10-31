Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has joined Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in the elite club following his five-star performance for Napoli over the weekend.
Serie A: Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen joins Liverpool's Mo Salah in the elite club
The Super Eagles star and the Liverpool winger are in a special group of players in Italy's top flight.
Osimhen continued his hot streak in front of goal after scoring a hat-trick in Napoli's 4-0 win over Sassuolo at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Osimhen's day of history
The Super Eagles star put Napoli ahead in the fourth minute before doubling their advantage in the 19th minute. Osimhen then completed his hat-trick 13 minutes from time after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had put Napoli three goals up.
It was the first hat-trick scored by a Nigerian in the Italian Serie A. Also, with the hat-trick, Osimhen has now joined an elite group of African players in the Italian Serie A.
The former Super Eagles star becomes the fifth African player to score three goals in a single game in the Italian Serie A.
Osimhen joins Weah, Mboma, Salah and Balde in Africa's elite group
Liberia's President George Weah is the first African to score a hat-trick in Italy's top flight, scoring for AC Milan in a 3-0 win over Atalanta in 1998.
Former Cameroon international Patrick Mboma then replicated the feat for Cagliari a year later in a 5-1 win over Empoli.
Liverpool's Mo Salah also scored a hat-trick during his time at AS Roma in a 3-0 win over Bologna in 2016.
In 2017, Senegal's Keita Balde joined the club after Lazio's 6-2 win over Palermo. Osimhen is now the latest name to etch his name in the history books following his hat-trick against Sassuolo.
It is the first hat-trick of his club career. The Super Eagles star has now scored seven goals in four consecutive games since returning from a hamstring injury earlier this month.
Osimhen is currently the top scorer in the Italian Serie A this season, with seven goals from eight games.
