Serie A: Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen joins Liverpool's Mo Salah in the elite club

Osimhen continued his hot streak in front of goal after scoring a hat-trick in Napoli's 4-0 win over Sassuolo at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Osimhen's day of history

The Super Eagles star put Napoli ahead in the fourth minute before doubling their advantage in the 19th minute. Osimhen then completed his hat-trick 13 minutes from time after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had put Napoli three goals up.

It was the first hat-trick scored by a Nigerian in the Italian Serie A. Also, with the hat-trick, Osimhen has now joined an elite group of African players in the Italian Serie A.

The former Super Eagles star becomes the fifth African player to score three goals in a single game in the Italian Serie A.

Osimhen joins Weah, Mboma, Salah and Balde in Africa's elite group

Liberia's President George Weah is the first African to score a hat-trick in Italy's top flight, scoring for AC Milan in a 3-0 win over Atalanta in 1998.

Former Cameroon international Patrick Mboma then replicated the feat for Cagliari a year later in a 5-1 win over Empoli.

Liverpool's Mo Salah also scored a hat-trick during his time at AS Roma in a 3-0 win over Bologna in 2016.

AFP

In 2017, Senegal's Keita Balde joined the club after Lazio's 6-2 win over Palermo. Osimhen is now the latest name to etch his name in the history books following his hat-trick against Sassuolo.

It is the first hat-trick of his club career. The Super Eagles star has now scored seven goals in four consecutive games since returning from a hamstring injury earlier this month.