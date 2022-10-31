Serie A: Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen joins Liverpool's Mo Salah in the elite club

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Super Eagles star and the Liverpool winger are in a special group of players in Italy's top flight.

Osimhen is the latest African star to score a hat-trick in the Italian Serie A
Osimhen is the latest African star to score a hat-trick in the Italian Serie A

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has joined Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in the elite club following his five-star performance for Napoli over the weekend.

Read Also

Osimhen continued his hot streak in front of goal after scoring a hat-trick in Napoli's 4-0 win over Sassuolo at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Super Eagles star put Napoli ahead in the fourth minute before doubling their advantage in the 19th minute. Osimhen then completed his hat-trick 13 minutes from time after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had put Napoli three goals up.

It was the first hat-trick scored by a Nigerian in the Italian Serie A. Also, with the hat-trick, Osimhen has now joined an elite group of African players in the Italian Serie A.

The former Super Eagles star becomes the fifth African player to score three goals in a single game in the Italian Serie A.

Liberia's President George Weah is the first African to score a hat-trick in Italy's top flight, scoring for AC Milan in a 3-0 win over Atalanta in 1998.

Former Cameroon international Patrick Mboma then replicated the feat for Cagliari a year later in a 5-1 win over Empoli.

Liverpool's Mo Salah also scored a hat-trick during his time at AS Roma in a 3-0 win over Bologna in 2016.

AS Roma's forward Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring on November 6, 2016
AS Roma's forward Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring on November 6, 2016 AFP

In 2017, Senegal's Keita Balde joined the club after Lazio's 6-2 win over Palermo. Osimhen is now the latest name to etch his name in the history books following his hat-trick against Sassuolo.

It is the first hat-trick of his club career. The Super Eagles star has now scored seven goals in four consecutive games since returning from a hamstring injury earlier this month.

Osimhen is currently the top scorer in the Italian Serie A this season, with seven goals from eight games.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Osimhen is the latest African star to score a hat-trick in the Italian Serie A

    Serie A: Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen joins Liverpool's Mo Salah in the elite club

  • UEFA Champions League betting tips

    Cashout on Tuesday’s Champions League action with these betting tips

  • Victor Osimhen is in the best form of his life under Luciano Spalletti

    Osimhen is reaping the fruits of Spalletti at Napoli but he must overcome a huge challenge this year

Recommended articles

Serie A: Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen joins Liverpool's Mo Salah in the elite club

Serie A: Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen joins Liverpool's Mo Salah in the elite club

Cashout on Tuesday’s Champions League action with these betting tips

Cashout on Tuesday’s Champions League action with these betting tips

Osimhen is reaping the fruits of Spalletti at Napoli but he must overcome a huge challenge this year

Osimhen is reaping the fruits of Spalletti at Napoli but he must overcome a huge challenge this year

Pogba's World Cup hopes rest on 'a miracle' following fresh injury concerns

Pogba's World Cup hopes rest on 'a miracle' following fresh injury concerns

Ten Hag applauds Ronaldo's performance against West Ham, says 'he did what we expect'

Ten Hag applauds Ronaldo's performance against West Ham, says 'he did what we expect'

Chukwueze features in Setien's Villarreal league debut as Bilbao grind out 1-0 win

Chukwueze features in Setien's Villarreal league debut as Bilbao grind out 1-0 win

Cyriel Dessers injured as Cremonese continue winless run in Udinese draw

Cyriel Dessers injured as Cremonese continue winless run in Udinese draw

Reactions as Real Madrid held at home by Girona

Reactions as Real Madrid held at home by Girona

Reactions as fans brand Ronaldo 'greedy and selfish' following Manchester United win against West Ham

Reactions as fans brand Ronaldo 'greedy and selfish' following Manchester United win against West Ham

Trending

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun says goodbye to Rangers

'Clubs rejected me because I'm old' - Leon Balogun opens up

Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham ignite Nigerian bond after Napoli beat Roma
SUPER EAGLES

VIDEO: Victor Osimhen and Tammy Abraham ignite Nigerian bond after Napoli beat Roma

Jose Mourinho has surpassed Sir Alex Ferguson as the coach with the most wins in European club competitions.

The GOAT- Jose Mourinho moves past ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson in Europe

Nigerian interest in Lopez and Caicedo as Spain battles Colombia in final
FIFA U-17 WWC

Nigerian interest in Lopez and Caicedo as Spain battles Colombia in final