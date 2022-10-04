Super Eagles star Oghenekaro Etebo's transfer saga is over as he lands in Greece

The Nigerian international joined the Greek side on a season-long loan deal from Skybet Championship side Stoke City. But it was not until October 4 that Etebo arrived in Greek despite signing his contract almost a month ago.

Etebo has been stuck in England since signing the contract due to an issue with his visa. However, Aris confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the Nigerian has finally resolved his visa issue.

Etebo arrived in Greece on Tuesday, with Aris confirming his arrival in a post on their Twitter account. The Nigerian was seen holding the club's scarf at the airport ahead of his official unveiling.

Etebo will hope to kick-start his career in Greece after a few frustrating years. The Nigerian international has been unlucky with form and injuries since he joined Stoke City in 2018.

Etebo's first 18 months with the Potters were underwhelming before he was sent out on loan to Getafe. Although he appeared to regain his form at Getafe, his time at the club was disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.