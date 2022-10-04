Super Eagles star Oghenekaro Etebo's transfer saga is over as he lands in Greece

Super Eagles star Oghenekaro Etebo has landed in Greece ahead of his official unveiling as an Aris FC player. Etebo joined Aris last month just before the transfer window for the Greek market shut on September 15.
The Nigerian international's disappointing spell in the lower leagues of England is over as he moves to Greece.
The Nigerian international joined the Greek side on a season-long loan deal from Skybet Championship side Stoke City. But it was not until October 4 that Etebo arrived in Greek despite signing his contract almost a month ago.
Etebo has been stuck in England since signing the contract due to an issue with his visa. However, Aris confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that the Nigerian has finally resolved his visa issue.
Etebo arrived in Greece on Tuesday, with Aris confirming his arrival in a post on their Twitter account. The Nigerian was seen holding the club's scarf at the airport ahead of his official unveiling.
Etebo will hope to kick-start his career in Greece after a few frustrating years. The Nigerian international has been unlucky with form and injuries since he joined Stoke City in 2018.
Etebo's first 18 months with the Potters were underwhelming before he was sent out on loan to Getafe. Although he appeared to regain his form at Getafe, his time at the club was disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He returned to Stoke from his spell at Getafe but was sent out on loan to Galatasaray. Following his spell in Turkey, Etebo had another loan stint with Watford, but he was injured for most of his time at the club.