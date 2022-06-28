Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo unlocks a new achievement in his 15-year-old career

Al-Hilal secured the title following a 2-1 win over Al-Faisaly at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, with Ighalo playing a vital role in the victory.

The Super Eagles striker put the home side ahead in the seventh minute before doubling their advantage in the 64th minute. Although Faisaly pulled one back ten minutes later, The Blue Waves held on for the win to secure their 18th league title.

It is also their third consecutive League title, cementing their legacy as the most successful team in Asia with 65 titles.

But while Al-Hilal are used to winning titles, it is the first league title for Ighalo. The 33-year-old started his career in 2007, but had not won a league title in his 15 years as a professional footballer until Monday night.

Before Monday night, the closest Ighalo got to winning a league title was when Watford finished second behind Bournemouth in the 2014/2015 English Championship season.

However, he finally broke new ground on Monday night, winning his first league title in his professional career. It was a double celebration for Ighalo, who also finished the season as the league's top scorer with 22 goals, although 12 were with his former club Al-Shabab.

Ighalo ditched Shabab to join the champions in January in a move that has finally paid off. The Super Eagles star will now hope to add the Asian Champions League title to his new collection.