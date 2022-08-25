Odion Ighalo starts the season in brilliant fashion as Al-Hilal begin title defence with a win

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Nigerian international continued from where he left off last season as Al-Hilal started their season with a victory.

Odion Ighalo scored and assisted in his first game of the season
Odion Ighalo scored and assisted in his first game of the season

Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo resumed from where he stopped last season after scoring and assisting another to give Al-Hilal a 2-0 win over Al-Khaleel in their first league game of the season.

Ighalo finished as the top scorer in the Saudi Professional League last season with 24 goals.

Twelve of the strikes came in the colours of Al-Hilal, which helped the side win the league title.

The Nigerian international has now continued from where he left off, with a goal and an assist in the first league game of the season.

ALSO READ: Super Eagles forward Ighalo reacts to winning first-ever league title

Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo unlocks new achievement in 15-year-old career

Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo celebrates Eid al-Fitr holiday with kids in Saudi Arabia

Ighalo got off the mark as early as the third minute with a fine strike. The Super Eagles star then went from scorer to provider as he set up former Porto man Moussa Marega in the 25th minute for Al-Hilal's second.

The former Watford man was unplayable throughout the game, creating one big chance and making two key passes. Al-Hilal went into the break with a two-goal lead but had the chance to extend their lead after the break.

However, they were denied by Douglas Friedrich in Al-Khaleej's goal. It did not matter, though, as Ighalo and Marega's strikes were enough to give the defending champions a perfect start to their title defence. Ramon Diaz's men will continue their quest for another successive league title with a clash against Al Feiha on Wednesday.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

Chukwueze on target as Villarreal Split Chidozie Awaziem's Hajduk apart

Chukwueze on target as Villarreal Split Chidozie Awaziem's Hajduk apart

Odion Ighalo starts the season in brilliant fashion as Al-Hilal begin title defence with a win

Odion Ighalo starts the season in brilliant fashion as Al-Hilal begin title defence with a win

Oliver Kahn laughs at Barcelona, Group of Death Champions League draws

Oliver Kahn laughs at Barcelona, Group of Death Champions League draws

How Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey reacted to Ajax vs Rangers UCL draw

How Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey reacted to Ajax vs Rangers UCL draw

French club OGC Nice presents £72m Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe to fans

French club OGC Nice presents £72m Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe to fans

'Barcelona does not have balance' - Inter Milan  targets Barcelona weakness in Group of Death with Bayern Munich

'Barcelona does not have balance' - Inter Milan  targets Barcelona weakness in Group of Death with Bayern Munich

Trending

Time and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarter final clash
FIFA U-20 WWC

When and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarterfinal clash

Chidera Ejuke (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)

'He needs to score goals, assists' - Falk tears into Super Eagles winger for 'too much dribbling'

Falconets come back to beat Canada and end group stage perfect
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigerians hail penalty queen Esther Onyenezide as Falconets come back to beat Canada

Alex Iwobi has improved under Frank Lampard while Dele Alli continues to struggle
SUPER EAGLES

Dele Alli will be angry at Lampard, Iwobi - Redknapp