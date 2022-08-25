Odion Ighalo starts the season in brilliant fashion as Al-Hilal begin title defence with a win

Ighalo finished as the top scorer in the Saudi Professional League last season with 24 goals.

Twelve of the strikes came in the colours of Al-Hilal, which helped the side win the league title.

Ighalo is back like he never left

The Nigerian international has now continued from where he left off, with a goal and an assist in the first league game of the season.

Ighalo got off the mark as early as the third minute with a fine strike. The Super Eagles star then went from scorer to provider as he set up former Porto man Moussa Marega in the 25th minute for Al-Hilal's second.

Igahalo's perfect start

The former Watford man was unplayable throughout the game, creating one big chance and making two key passes. Al-Hilal went into the break with a two-goal lead but had the chance to extend their lead after the break.