Moses Simon stars but Nantes suffer defeat at Marseille

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Super Eagles star was in action for Les Canaries, but his effort was not enough to help them avoid defeat against Igor Tudor's men.

Simon was in action but his Nantes side suffered a 2-1 loss to Marseille
Simon was in action but his Nantes side suffered a 2-1 loss to Marseille

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon had another fine performance for Nantes, but Antoine Kombouaré's men suffered their first loss this season.

Simon was in action for 90 minutes in Nantes' 2-1 loss to Olympique Marseille in their Ligue 1 encounter at The Orange Velodrome.

The Super Eagles winger had started the season in fine form and continued in the same vein against Marseille.

Simon, who had the joint-highest number of key passes on the opening weekend of this season, made two key passes in the clash against The Olympians.

Super Eagles star Moses Simon matches Neymar's stat on Ligue 1's opening day

Moses Simon fail to find the back of the net as Nantes draw first game of the season

Moses Simon's Nantes torn apart in Super Cup as Messi, Ramos, Neymar score for PSG

He also got close on one occasion but was denied by Pau Lopez. However, Simon was also guilty of missing two big chances that could have salvaged a point for the away side.

The first half of the game had little action, with no clear chances from either side. However, the match lit up following the restart, with Marseille taking the lead through Chancel Mbemba.

But their lead was short-lived as Nantes got a lifeline after they were awarded a penalty in the 76th minute following a foul by Samuel Gigot, who received his marching orders.

Ludovic Blas stepped up to convert the resulting penalty to restore parity for Nantes. At that point, Nantes looked like the side that would go on to win it, especially following Gigot's dismissal.

However, ten man Marseille were unbothered, and they got a deserved victory after Nicolas Pallios bundled the ball into his own net in the 82nd minute.

Although Nantes piled on the pressure for an equaliser, Tudor's men held on to go top of the Ligue 1 table with seven points from three games.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

Zaidu Sanusi shines as Porto rout rivals Sporting to maintain 100% record

Zaidu Sanusi shines as Porto rout rivals Sporting to maintain 100% record

'Hazard should have stayed at Chelsea'- Reactions as Real Madrid thrash Celta Vigo

'Hazard should have stayed at Chelsea'- Reactions as Real Madrid thrash Celta Vigo

Moses Simon stars but Nantes suffer defeat at Marseille

Moses Simon stars but Nantes suffer defeat at Marseille

Reactions as Lukaku involved again, with Inter Milan cruising to 3-0 win

Reactions as Lukaku involved again, with Inter Milan cruising to 3-0 win

Lautaro Martinez backs Romelu Lukaku to shine for Inter Milan

Lautaro Martinez backs Romelu Lukaku to shine for Inter Milan

Arteta reveals one player that can help Arsenal go all the way this season

Arteta reveals one player that can help Arsenal go all the way this season

Trending

Asisat Oshoala is the first African woman to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala finally gets her flowers outside of Africa

Nigeria vs South Korea.

Falconets vs S. Korea: Time and where to follow the decisive U20WWC match

Flamingoes fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference
FIFA U-17 WWC

Flamingos fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference

Time and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarter final clash
FIFA U-20 WWC

When and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarterfinal clash