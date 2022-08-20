Moses Simon stars but Nantes suffer defeat at Marseille

Simon was in action for 90 minutes in Nantes' 2-1 loss to Olympique Marseille in their Ligue 1 encounter at The Orange Velodrome.

Simon's night of mixed performance

The Super Eagles winger had started the season in fine form and continued in the same vein against Marseille.

Simon, who had the joint-highest number of key passes on the opening weekend of this season, made two key passes in the clash against The Olympians.

He also got close on one occasion but was denied by Pau Lopez. However, Simon was also guilty of missing two big chances that could have salvaged a point for the away side.

Ten men Marseille stun Nantes

The first half of the game had little action, with no clear chances from either side. However, the match lit up following the restart, with Marseille taking the lead through Chancel Mbemba.

But their lead was short-lived as Nantes got a lifeline after they were awarded a penalty in the 76th minute following a foul by Samuel Gigot, who received his marching orders.

Ludovic Blas stepped up to convert the resulting penalty to restore parity for Nantes. At that point, Nantes looked like the side that would go on to win it, especially following Gigot's dismissal.

However, ten man Marseille were unbothered, and they got a deserved victory after Nicolas Pallios bundled the ball into his own net in the 82nd minute.