Super Eagles star Moses Simon matches Neymar's stat on Ligue 1's opening day

Simon was in action for 90 minutes in Nantes' goalless draw against Angers on Sunday afternoon. Although he failed to score, Simon was arguably Nantes' best player in the game.

The Nigerian international made a whopping six key passes, which is the joint-highest from a player on the opening day of the new Ligue 1 season.

Only Neymar completed the same number of key passes in the first round of matches played in the new Ligue 1 season. The Brazil international completed key passes in addition to the two goals he scored in the 4-0 win over Clermont Foot.

However, no other player managed the same number of key passes. In contrast, Messi completed four key passes, two less than Simon and Neymar. It is a remarkable stat for Simon, considering Nantes are not one of the traditional sides in the French top-flight.

The Super Eagles star has been a key player for Nantes since he joined them initially on a loan deal in 2019 before signing permanently a season later.