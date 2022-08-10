Super Eagles star Moses Simon matches Neymar's stat on Ligue 1's opening day

Joba Ogunwale
The Nigerian international performed better than Lionel Messi and matched Neymar in a key stat despite his failure to score a goal.

Simon outshined Messi on the opening day of Ligue 1
Simon outshined Messi on the opening day of Ligue 1

Super Eagles star Moses Simon was one of the most impressive players on the opening weekend of the new Ligue 1 season despite not scoring.

Simon was in action for 90 minutes in Nantes' goalless draw against Angers on Sunday afternoon. Although he failed to score, Simon was arguably Nantes' best player in the game.

The Nigerian international made a whopping six key passes, which is the joint-highest from a player on the opening day of the new Ligue 1 season.

Only Neymar completed the same number of key passes in the first round of matches played in the new Ligue 1 season. The Brazil international completed key passes in addition to the two goals he scored in the 4-0 win over Clermont Foot.

However, no other player managed the same number of key passes. In contrast, Messi completed four key passes, two less than Simon and Neymar. It is a remarkable stat for Simon, considering Nantes are not one of the traditional sides in the French top-flight.

The Super Eagles star has been a key player for Nantes since he joined them initially on a loan deal in 2019 before signing permanently a season later.

He played a vital role in their run to Coupe de France success last season. Simon's performances have been noticed by some European clubs, but he looks set to stay with The Canaries.

