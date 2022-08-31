Super Eagles star Moses Simon missing as Nantes hold Strasbourg

Simon has been arguably Nantes' best player this new season, with two goals and one assist in four league games. The Nigerian international has also created more chances than any other Nantes player this season.

However, he was not involved in the squad that took on Strasbourg on Tuesday night. Nantes' manager Antoine Kombouare had hinted after the club's victory over Toulouse on Sunday that Simon would miss the side's next match.

It turned out to be true, as the Super Eagles star was not involved on Tuesday night. The former Levante star was missed as Nantes needed a late goal to salvage a point.

Strasbourg started brighter of the two sides, with the home team dominating possession in the early stages. Strasbourg's early dominance paid off as Habib Diallo finished off a ball from Sanjin Prcić to put the home side ahead and a 1-0 lead at half-time.

However, the second half was a different encounter, with Nantes on top throughout. The Canaries had eight shots, including two on target. But despite their dominance, it took a late strike from Mostafa Mohamed in the 85th minute to salvage a point.