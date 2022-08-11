Super Eagles star Leon Balogun returns to Rangers

However, Balogun returned to the club as a fan, not as a player. The former Mainz defender was spotted in the stands alongside other Rangers faithful for the Gers Champions League clash against Belgian club Union SG.

Balogun back at Rangers to support former teammates

Balogun was there to support his former teammates, who welcomed their Belgian opponents in the second leg of their Champions League qualifying round.

The Super Eagles defender's presence appeared to work as Rangers overturned a 2-0 deficit from the first leg to beat Union 3-0.

Goals from James Tavernier, Antonio Colak and Malik Tilman were enough for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men to progress to the playoffs.

Balogun did enjoy the victory, posting some of his reactions on his Instagram stories. The Super Eagles star also took time to take photos with some Rangers fans.

Balogun spent two successful years with Rangers. The 34-year-old joined Rangers from Brighton Hove Albion in 2020 on a free transfer.

Balogun's time at Rangers

He initially signed a one-year deal, but it was renewed for another year after showing his quality. Balogun made 19 league appearances in his first year, helping Rangers win their first Scottish Premiership title since 2011.

Although injuries hampered him last season, the Super Eagles star still made 18 league appearances and another ten in the Europa League.

Pulse Nigeria

In addition, he scored two goals for the Gers in Europe's second competition. His performances were key in Rangers' run to the final, which they lost to Eintracht Frankfurt.