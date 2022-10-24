Super Eagles star leaves North East United just a month after signing for the club

The Highlanders will be without their Nigerian import after terminating his contract with the club.

Sylvester Igboun (f) has left North East United
Sylvester Igboun (f) has left North East United

Super Eagles star Sylvester Igboun has left his Indian club North East United just a month after signing for the club. Igboun joined North East United on a free transfer last month, but he has left the club in a surprising turn of events.

Igboun's contract was initially set to run until June 2023, but the Nigerian has decided to end his time at the club earlier than expected.

According to Khelnow, the Nigerian international left the club due to an accommodation issue, which he relayed to the team's authorities.

The players had complained about the poor accommodation they were given, but the club did not do anything about it. Igboun was North East's sixth and final foreign signing, but he is the first player to leave the club due to the issue.

Sylvester-Igboun-1200x800
Sylvester-Igboun-1200x800 Pulse Nigeria

Igboun's time at the club was far from perfect, with the Nigerian encountering difficulties after signing his deal.

He missed the club's first two league games due to a visa issue which held him in Russia. He appeared to have put that behind him when he led the club to a win in his first game, but that has turned out not to be the case.

Sylvester Igboun (f) has left North East United
Sylvester Igboun (f) has left North East United Pulse Nigeria

The 32-year-old is now searching for a new club, having spent most of his career in Russia with clubs like FC UFA, Dinamo Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod.

He is also a Nigerian international with six caps to his name.

