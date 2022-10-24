Super Eagles star leaves North East United just a month after signing for the club

Igboun's contract was initially set to run until June 2023, but the Nigerian has decided to end his time at the club earlier than expected.

Super Eagles star Igbohun leaves India

According to Khelnow, the Nigerian international left the club due to an accommodation issue, which he relayed to the team's authorities.

The players had complained about the poor accommodation they were given, but the club did not do anything about it. Igboun was North East's sixth and final foreign signing, but he is the first player to leave the club due to the issue.

Igboun's time at the club was far from perfect, with the Nigerian encountering difficulties after signing his deal.

Igboun looking for a new club

He missed the club's first two league games due to a visa issue which held him in Russia. He appeared to have put that behind him when he led the club to a win in his first game, but that has turned out not to be the case.

The 32-year-old is now searching for a new club, having spent most of his career in Russia with clubs like FC UFA, Dinamo Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod.