Super Eagles star Sylvester Igboun has left his Indian club North East United just a month after signing for the club. Igboun joined North East United on a free transfer last month, but he has left the club in a surprising turn of events.
Super Eagles star leaves North East United just a month after signing for the club
The Highlanders will be without their Nigerian import after terminating his contract with the club.
Read Also
Igboun's contract was initially set to run until June 2023, but the Nigerian has decided to end his time at the club earlier than expected.
Super Eagles star Igbohun leaves India
According to Khelnow, the Nigerian international left the club due to an accommodation issue, which he relayed to the team's authorities.
The players had complained about the poor accommodation they were given, but the club did not do anything about it. Igboun was North East's sixth and final foreign signing, but he is the first player to leave the club due to the issue.
Igboun's time at the club was far from perfect, with the Nigerian encountering difficulties after signing his deal.
Igboun looking for a new club
He missed the club's first two league games due to a visa issue which held him in Russia. He appeared to have put that behind him when he led the club to a win in his first game, but that has turned out not to be the case.
The 32-year-old is now searching for a new club, having spent most of his career in Russia with clubs like FC UFA, Dinamo Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod.
He is also a Nigerian international with six caps to his name.
More from category
-
Osimhen dedicates stunning Roma goal to secret 'girlfriend and daughter'
-
Bayern Munich stars return from injury to face Barcelona
-
Guardiola warns Manchester City ahead of 'tough' Dortmund clash