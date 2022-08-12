Super Eagles star Kenneth Omeruo makes history at Leganes

Omeruo is Leganes new leader

Omeruo had the armband in some matches before he was officially named the captain.

Omeruo has always been in contention to be Leganes captain after Bustinza, Eraso, Tarín, and Recio all departed the club this summer.

The quartet rotated the captaincy amongst themselves last season. However, following their departure, Leganes needed a new captain.

ALSO READ

Omeruo has now been confirmed as the club's new first captain. As with almost all Spanish clubs, it is Leganes tradition to name the longest-serving player in the squad as captain. And with Omeruo being the longest-serving player in the squad, he was selected as the club's new leader.

Omeruo has been at Leganes since 2018, joining the club initially on a loan deal from Chelsea. After impressing the club's chiefs, the Spanish club decided to sign him permanently for €5.00m.

Omeruo's time at Leganes so far

The latest achievement makes him the first Nigerian to captain the Spanish club. Omeruo has made 104 appearances for Leganes since he joined the club.

He made 17 league appearances for the side last season, scoring two goals, but he was unable to help them secure promotion to the top flight.

Getty Images

Los pepineros finished 12th on the Spanish Segunda table last season with 54 points. However, Omeruo will hope to change that in his first season as captain.