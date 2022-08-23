Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali seals another victory for Ponferradina

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The former Arsenal youth star continued his resurgence as Ponferradina made it two wins out of two.

Kelechi Nwakali continued his resurgence at Ponferradina

Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali continued his fine form as he helped his new side Ponferradina to a 2-1 win over Ibiza in their Spanish Segunda clash at Estadio Municipal El Toralín on Monday night.

Nwakali has had a resurgence since he signed for Ponferradina this summer. The 24-year-old joined La Ponfe after his contract was controversially terminated by Huesca.

Nwakali is aware of the opportunity he has with La Ponfe, and he has used it very well so far. The former VVV-Venlo star put in another impressive performance in Ponferradina's second league game of the season. After helping them to a 3-2 away win at Cartagena in the first game of the season, Nwakali delivered again as Ponferradina beat Ibiza 2-1.

The Super Eagles midfielder was in action for 90 minutes in his preferred central midfield role. The Nigerian international made three key passes, the joint-highest by a Ponferradina player, with 82% pass accuracy.

Nwakali also contributed defensively, winning three tackles and four duels out of eight challenges. Ponferradina went into the game full of confidence after winning their first game of the season.

The home side took the lead in the 36th minute through Yuri, who finished off a ball from Alexandru Pascanu. Dario Poveda restored parity for Ibiza four minutes from the break. However, Yuro's second of the night from the penalty spot in the 50th minute gave Ponferradina the three points.

Jose Gomes' have now picked up six points out of six from their first two games.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

