Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali kicks off his Ponferradina career in fine style

Nwakali, who joined Ponferradina on a free transfer after his contract was controversially terminated by Huesca, played a key role in his side's victory.

The Nigerian star completed 48 passes, including one key pass. He won five ground duels out of five and played in six successful long balls.

Ponferradina got off to a good start as Nwakali set up Derik Lacerda, who put the away side ahead with a cool finish in the seventh minute.

However, Cartagena restored parity, courtesy of a strike from Mikel Rico following a pass from Pablo De Blasis.

Both sides went into the break with the scores level, but it was Ponferradina that got out of the blocks again following the restart.

Gomes' men regained their lead six minutes after the break through Daniel Ojeda following a ball from Jose Naranjo. Ojeda then scored his second a minute after the hour mark to extend the away side's lead.

Ponferradina looked comfortable until Pablo Vázquez pulled one back for the home side two minutes from time to set up a nervy finish.