Super Eagles star Josh Maja continues his impressive form for Bordeaux

Maja opened the scoring for Bordeaux in the fifth minute with a right-footed shot, but Julien Maggiotti levelled the scores for Lavallois in the 56th minute.

However, Alberth Elis's 69th minute winner sealed a 2-1 win for the away side. The win kept Bordeaux at the top of the Ligue 2 table with 20 points from ten games.

David Guion's men are on course to gain an instant promotion to the French Ligue 1 following their relegation last season. However, they will need Maja to keep up his form if they want to achieve their goal. The Super Eagles star has been Bordeaux's best player this season, with six league goals and three assists in ten games.

Surprisingly, Maja only opened his account on matchday six in Bordeaux's 4-0 win over Quevilly Rouen. The former Fulham man also provided two assists in the game.

Maja's finest moment of the season so far came in a 3-1 win at Paris FC. The 23-year-old scored all of Bordeaux's goals in the victory.