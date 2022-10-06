Super Eagles star Josh Maja continues his impressive form for Bordeaux

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Nigerian international was on target again as Les Girondins stayed on top of the Ligue 2 table.

Josh Maja was on target again for Bordeaux
Josh Maja was on target again for Bordeaux

Super Eagles star Josh Maja continued his hot form as Bordeaux sealed a 2-1 win at Stade Lavallois in the Ligue 1 encounter on Monday.

Recommended articles

Maja opened the scoring for Bordeaux in the fifth minute with a right-footed shot, but Julien Maggiotti levelled the scores for Lavallois in the 56th minute.

However, Alberth Elis's 69th minute winner sealed a 2-1 win for the away side. The win kept Bordeaux at the top of the Ligue 2 table with 20 points from ten games.

David Guion's men are on course to gain an instant promotion to the French Ligue 1 following their relegation last season. However, they will need Maja to keep up his form if they want to achieve their goal. The Super Eagles star has been Bordeaux's best player this season, with six league goals and three assists in ten games.

Surprisingly, Maja only opened his account on matchday six in Bordeaux's 4-0 win over Quevilly Rouen. The former Fulham man also provided two assists in the game.

Maja's finest moment of the season so far came in a 3-1 win at Paris FC. The 23-year-old scored all of Bordeaux's goals in the victory.

After his hat-trick against Paris FC, Maja also scored against Dijon before finding the back of the net on Monday night. The Nigerian international his enjoying his best run of form at Bordeaux since signing for the club from Sunderland in January 2019.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

Super Eagles star Josh Maja continues his impressive form for Bordeaux

Super Eagles star Josh Maja continues his impressive form for Bordeaux

Messi sets new record as Benfica holds PSG

Messi sets new record as Benfica holds PSG

'It could've been 7-1'- Kroos reacts to Real Madrid's UCL win against Shakhtar

'It could've been 7-1'- Kroos reacts to Real Madrid's UCL win against Shakhtar

Brazilian magic at work as Real Madrid beat Shakhtar Donetsk

Brazilian magic at work as Real Madrid beat Shakhtar Donetsk

'He's not human!' - Copenhagen goalkeeper complains about 'robot' Haaland after 19th goal

'He's not human!' - Copenhagen goalkeeper complains about 'robot' Haaland after 19th goal

'Best in the World' - Reactions as Chelsea fans sing Reece James praises after Milan humbling at the Bridge

'Best in the World' - Reactions as Chelsea fans sing Reece James praises after Milan humbling at the Bridge

Trending

Simone Inzaghi bemoans Inter's defeat to Roma

"We're paying for every slight error" - Inter boss Inzaghi cries out after losing to Mourinho-less Roma

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup
SUPER EAGLES

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

'This is a dark day for football' - Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

Another ex-Chelsea star tearfully announces retirement from football at 34