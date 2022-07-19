Super Eagles star Joe Aribo reveals how he has settled in well at Southampton

Aribo joined Southampton from Rangers this summer for £10m, including add-ons. The Super Eagles star is expected to stay at St Mary's until 2026.

Aribo settling in at Southampton

Although Aribo is only days into his four-year contract, the Super Eagles star says he has had a good time at the club so far, crediting everyone at the club for the friendly reception offered to him.

"I'm settling in very well, and the boys have been really welcoming, and that is important to have," Aribo said.

"They have helped me settle, be comfortable and be myself, and I'm really enjoying.

Aribo made his debut for Southampton last weekend. The Super Eagles star played 61 minutes in the Saints' 3-1 loss to RB Leipzig.

Aribo wants to build a strong chemistry with Southampton teammates

Although he would have hoped to enjoy a winning debut, Aribo said the match allowed him to know his teammates more. The Nigerian international revealed it is important for him to know his teammates' strengths, habits and hobbies.

"It's very important for us to know what our teammates, strengths are, what they like to do, what their habits are on the pitch," The Super Eagles midfielder added.

"And that's the way we are going to get the best out of each other when we are gelling on the pitch and in full flow," Aribo added.