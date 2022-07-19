Super Eagles star Joe Aribo reveals how he has settled in well at Southampton

Joba Ogunwale
Aribo recently joined Southampton from Rangers on a four-year deal.

Joe Aribo made his debut for Southampton against RB Leipzig on Saturday
Joe Aribo made his debut for Southampton against RB Leipzig on Saturday

Super Eagles star Joe Aribo says he is enjoying his early days at Southampton, thanks to the reception he has received since coming in.

Aribo joined Southampton from Rangers this summer for £10m, including add-ons. The Super Eagles star is expected to stay at St Mary's until 2026.

Although Aribo is only days into his four-year contract, the Super Eagles star says he has had a good time at the club so far, crediting everyone at the club for the friendly reception offered to him.

"I'm settling in very well, and the boys have been really welcoming, and that is important to have," Aribo said.

"They have helped me settle, be comfortable and be myself, and I'm really enjoying.

Aribo made his debut for Southampton last weekend. The Super Eagles star played 61 minutes in the Saints' 3-1 loss to RB Leipzig.

Although he would have hoped to enjoy a winning debut, Aribo said the match allowed him to know his teammates more. The Nigerian international revealed it is important for him to know his teammates' strengths, habits and hobbies.

Joe Aribo in his new colours.
Joe Aribo in his new colours. AFP

"It's very important for us to know what our teammates, strengths are, what they like to do, what their habits are on the pitch," The Super Eagles midfielder added.

"And that's the way we are going to get the best out of each other when we are gelling on the pitch and in full flow," Aribo added.

Aribo will get another chance to build his chemistry with his new teammates when Southampton take on Watford on Saturday.

