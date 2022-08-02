Super Eagles star Joe Aribo reveals his favourite midfield position

Aribo plays in the midfield but has played in different positions in his career. In his time at Rangers, Aribo played as an unorthodox left-back, a striker, left-midfielder and central midfielder.

In the national team with the Super Eagles, Aribo plays mainly as a number ten. This has led to a debate on the Nigerian's best position.

The ex-Charlton man has now settled the issue, saying he prefers to play behind the striker, but he is also happy to play anywhere on the pitch as long as it helps the team.

"I'd probably say number 10, behind the striker," Aribo said when asked about his favourite role. I played as a right 10.

"In that position there, I enjoyed playing, but I'm happy to do anything for the team," he added.

Aribo joined Southampton from Rangers as an experienced player, having joined the Gers from Charlton as a 23-year-old youngster.

With three years of Scottish football under his belt, Aribo hopes to use his experience to help the youngsters at Southampton.

"There's a lot of young boys [in the squad], and they're looking at me. I've got to help them.

It's important to have experienced players with the young players in the team," Aribo added.