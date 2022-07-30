'I was laughing with the boys inside'- Aribo reacts to his brilliant solo goal

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo insists he did not know where his goal came from, but he is happy to score his first for his new club.
The Super Eagles star scored a contender for goal of the year before the season started.
Aribo opened his account for Southampton since signing from Rangers in the Saints' pre-season clash against Villarreal on Saturday afternoon.
The Nigerian international restored parity for the home side after Yermey Pino had put Villarreal ahead in the 15th minute.
His goal was a thing of beauty, going on a solo run from inside his half, beating three defenders with his quick feet before curling into the top corner.
Aribo off the mark at Southampton
The strike was so good that it could be named the goal of the year even before the season started.
Although Southampton lost 2-1 after Gerard Moreno scored the winner, Aribo's strike grabbed the headlines.
Aribo hopes to take form into the Premier League
However, speaking after the match, Aribo revealed he did not know where the goal came from but expressed his delight after scoring his first goal for the club.
"I was laughing with the boys inside, Aribo told Southampton website.
"I said I didn't even know where I pulled that chop on the right foot out from, but it was a really good feeling to score at home, and hopefully, I can take that into games to come and help the boys this season."
"It's really important [to have scored], and hopefully, I can take that momentum into the games to come," he added.
Aribo will get a taste of his first Premier League game when the new season kicks off next weekend. However, it will not be easy as Southampton travel to Tottenham for their opening game.
Aribo can also look forward to his home league debut when the Saints host Leeds United on August 13.
