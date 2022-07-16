Super Eagles star Joe Aribo makes his debut for Southampton against RB Leipzig

Joba Ogunwale
The ex-Rangers midfielder played his first game for the Saints since signing a four-year deal with the club.

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo played his first game for Southampton in a pre-season friendly clash against RB Leipzig on Saturday afternoon.

Aribo donned his new number seven jersey for the first time as the Saints took on the German Bundesliga side. The Nigerian international was in action for 61 minutes before he was taken off for Che Adams. Although Aribo plays as a midfielder, he was deployed further up front in the game against Leipzig. The Nigerian international is no stranger to playing as a striker, having played in the same position and other roles during his time at Rangers.

However, Aribo's debut for Southampton did not end well as the Saints lost 3-1 to the German Bundesliga side. The match started with both teams taking the game to each other. But the first real chance of the game came in the 40th minute. However, Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu was equal to the task.

The second half was a different ball game, though. Leipzig drew the first blood in the 54th minute, courtesy of a direct free-kick from former Manchester City full-back Angelino.

The goal sparked a series of changes from Southampton's boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, who brought on ten new players. The changes worked as Adam Armstrong drew the Saints level in the 65th minute.

However, Leipzig restored their lead three minutes later through Emil Fosberg before Illiax Moriba added a third in the 90th minute to secure a 3-1 win for the German side.

