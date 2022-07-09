Super Eagles star has ended his three-year association with Rangers after signing a four-year deal with Premier League side Southampton.
Official: Super Eagles star Joe Aribo joins Southampton
Aribo has signed a four-year deal with the Saints after three years with Rangers.
Pulse Sports Nigeria had initially reported about Southampton's interest in Aribo. The deal has now been finalised, with Aribo signing a four-year contract. The Super Eagles star underwent a medical over the weekend before signing his contract.
Aribo is finally a Saint
Southampton paid £6m, with a potential £4m in add-ons, to sign the Nigerian international. The deal brings an end to Aribo's three-year stay at Rangers.
The Super Eagles star joined Rangers from Charlton Athletic on a free transfer in 2019. Aribo settled in quickly at Ibrox, winning the club's goal and young player of the year awards in his first season with the Gers.
Aribo has proven ex-England star wrong with Southampton move, which could be a sign of big things to come
The 25-year-old then helped Rangers end their long wait for a Scottish Premiership title in his second season, helping them finish the 2020/2021 campaign unbeaten.
Aribo ends a successful three-year spell with Rangers
Aribo's profile then shot through the roof in his third season after his incredible performances in the Scottish topflight and Europe.
Although Rangers could not defend their league title, Aribo was one of the Gers' best players, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in 31 league games.
He also played a key role in Rangers' run to the Europa League final, with four assists to his name. His performances last season caught the attention of several Premier League sides, including Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.
However, Southampton have now officially beat their Premier League rivals to the signing of the highly-talented Nigerian international.
