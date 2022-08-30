Super Eagles star Joe Aribo helps Southampton to a stunning win against Chelsea

Aribo came on in the second half to help Southampton secure a famous 2-1 win over Thomas Tuchel's men.

The Nigerian international came on for ex-Manchester City star Romeo Lavia, who got the equaliser for the Saints.

Southampton bounce back from loss to Manchester United

Southampton went into the clash looking to bounce back following their 1-0 loss to Manchester United last Saturday. Meanwhile, Chelsea went into the clash on the back of a 2-1 victory over Leicester City the same day.

The Blues looked to be on course after Raheem Sterling scored his third goal in his last two games to put Chelsea ahead in the 23rd minute.

However, Southampton restored parity five minutes later, courtesy of a stunning strike from Lavia. The Saints then turned it around on the stroke of half-time through Adam Armstrong.

Chelsea resumed the second half on the front foot, looking for the equaliser. But despite bossing possession, The Blues failed to create clear chances.

Aribo patched things up for Southampton

Southampton manager reacted to the situation by bringing on Aribo for Lavia on the hour mark. Aribo's introduction kept things tight in the middle of the park for the home side. Although Chelsea continued to dominate possession, it was the Saints that got close on three occasions.