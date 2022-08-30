Super Eagles star Joe Aribo helps Southampton to a stunning win against Chelsea

Joba Ogunwale
The Nigerian international came on in the second half to help the Saints inflict a second league defeat on Thomas Tuchel's men.

Joe Aribo came on as Southampton beat Chelsea
Joe Aribo came on as Southampton beat Chelsea

Super Eagles star Joe Aribo was in action as Southampton stunned Chelsea in their Premier League encounter at St Mary's on Tuesday night.

Aribo came on in the second half to help Southampton secure a famous 2-1 win over Thomas Tuchel's men.

The Nigerian international came on for ex-Manchester City star Romeo Lavia, who got the equaliser for the Saints.

Southampton went into the clash looking to bounce back following their 1-0 loss to Manchester United last Saturday. Meanwhile, Chelsea went into the clash on the back of a 2-1 victory over Leicester City the same day.

The Blues looked to be on course after Raheem Sterling scored his third goal in his last two games to put Chelsea ahead in the 23rd minute.

However, Southampton restored parity five minutes later, courtesy of a stunning strike from Lavia. The Saints then turned it around on the stroke of half-time through Adam Armstrong.

Chelsea resumed the second half on the front foot, looking for the equaliser. But despite bossing possession, The Blues failed to create clear chances.

Southampton manager reacted to the situation by bringing on Aribo for Lavia on the hour mark. Aribo's introduction kept things tight in the middle of the park for the home side. Although Chelsea continued to dominate possession, it was the Saints that got close on three occasions.

However, they were denied by Edouard Mendy in Chelsea's goal. Not that it mattered, though, as the Saints held on for their second league win of the season.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

