Joe Aribo handed former Liverpool star's jersey at Southampton

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Super Eagles star recently joined Southampton on a four-year deal from Rangers.

Joe Aribo in his new Southampton colours.
Joe Aribo in his new Southampton colours.

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo has been handed an iconic number at Southampton following his move from Rangers last week.

Recommended articles

Aribo joined Southampton on a four-year contract that will keep him at St. Mary's until 2026. Aribo's number was not revealed when he signed his deal, but the Nigerian international has now been given the iconic number seven jersey.

He takes over from Shane Long, who donned the jersey last season before joining Reading this summer.

The Super Eagles star will hope to follow in the footsteps of former Liverpool striker Rickie Lambert, who wore the jersey before he joined the Reds in 2015.

ALSO READ: Super Eagles star Joe Aribo pens an emotional letter to Rangers fans following Southampton move

Aribo, Bassey make Scottish Premiership Team of the Season

Aribo has proven ex-England star wrong with Southampton move, which could be a sign of big things to come

The famous number seven was also the jersey number of arguably Southampton's greatest player in the Premier League, Matt Le Tissier.

Wearing the number seven jersey, Le Tissier scored 100 Premier League goals as a midfielder with Southampton. Aribo will now hope the jersey can also bring him a similar level of success the ex-England international achieved.

Le Tissier also wore the famous number seven jersey at Southampton
Le Tissier also wore the famous number seven jersey at Southampton Pulse Nigeria

Before his move to St. Mary's Stadium, Aribo enjoyed three successful years at Rangers. The Nigerian international joined the Gers from Charlton in 2019, and during his time at the club, Aribo won the Scottish Premier League and the Scottish Cup.

He won the club's young player and goal of the year in his first season before helping Rangers end their long wait for a league title in his second season.

Aribo wrapped up his time at Rangers by helping them reach the Europa League final, which they lost to Eintracht Frankfurt last season.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Pulse Sports Transfer News Live

    Football Transfer News live updates

  • Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers are both contracted to Genk

    Serbian giants set to smash transfer record for Super Eagles forward

  • Salah came off the bench to help Liverpool beat Crystal Palace

    Salah helps Liverpool bounce back from Manchester United defeat with a win over Crystal Palace

Recommended articles

Football Transfer News live updates

Football Transfer News live updates

Serbian giants set to smash transfer record for Super Eagles forward

Serbian giants set to smash transfer record for Super Eagles forward

Salah helps Liverpool bounce back from Manchester United defeat with a win over Crystal Palace

Salah helps Liverpool bounce back from Manchester United defeat with a win over Crystal Palace

Manchester United announce Eriksen signing

Manchester United announce Eriksen signing

'More than enough'- Jon Jones intensifies training ahead of potential clash against Francis Ngannou

'More than enough'- Jon Jones intensifies training ahead of potential clash against Francis Ngannou

Joe Aribo handed former Liverpool star's jersey at Southampton

Joe Aribo handed former Liverpool star's jersey at Southampton

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend
WAFCON 2022

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Burundi

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Burundi
WAFCON 2022

Who will the Super Falcons meet in the semifinals after Cameroon quarterfinal clash?

Randy Waldrum is hoping to lead Nigeria's Super Falcons to its 10th WAFCON title

Top 10 most expensive African players of all time

Victor Osimhen ranks in the Top 3 while Mohamed Salah is No 9 on the list of the most expensive African players of all time