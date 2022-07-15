Joe Aribo handed former Liverpool star's jersey at Southampton

Aribo joined Southampton on a four-year contract that will keep him at St. Mary's until 2026. Aribo's number was not revealed when he signed his deal, but the Nigerian international has now been given the iconic number seven jersey.

Aribo to follow in ex-Liverpool and Southampton legend footsteps

He takes over from Shane Long, who donned the jersey last season before joining Reading this summer.

The Super Eagles star will hope to follow in the footsteps of former Liverpool striker Rickie Lambert, who wore the jersey before he joined the Reds in 2015.

The famous number seven was also the jersey number of arguably Southampton's greatest player in the Premier League, Matt Le Tissier.

Can Aribo match Le Tissier's numbers ?

Wearing the number seven jersey, Le Tissier scored 100 Premier League goals as a midfielder with Southampton. Aribo will now hope the jersey can also bring him a similar level of success the ex-England international achieved.

Before his move to St. Mary's Stadium, Aribo enjoyed three successful years at Rangers. The Nigerian international joined the Gers from Charlton in 2019, and during his time at the club, Aribo won the Scottish Premier League and the Scottish Cup.

He won the club's young player and goal of the year in his first season before helping Rangers end their long wait for a league title in his second season.