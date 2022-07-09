Super Eagles star Joe Aribo pens an emotional letter to Rangers fans following Southampton move

Aribo is Premier League-bound after inking a four-year deal with Southampton. The 25-year-old is a new Saints player after passing his medical.

Southampton reportedly paid an initial £6m for Aribo's services, with another potential £4m in add-ons. Before Southampton officially announced the deal, Aribo confirmed his departure from Ibrox.

Aribo pens an open letter to Rangers

The Super Eagles star took to his Twitter account to write an emotional open letter to Rangers and their fans. Aribo said the club made him a better player and will never forget their role in his development.

Aribo said: It's been an amazing journey being part of this special club. I hold @rangersfc very close to my heart as they gave me the opportunity to showcase my talent on a bigger stage.

Playing at Ibrox was a dream & I'm glad I got to experience it. I'm happy I was able to play a part in the historic 55 league title-winning season. I'd like to thank everyone associated with this great club for all you've done for me during my time here, you've always made me feel welcome & I've always had your full support.

I've developed into an even better player, credit to the supporters who always had my back and stayed patient during the tough times. We created a lot of memories together, memories that I will carry with me throughout the rest of my career. I wish the club nothing but the best for the future & I'll always be checking in.

Aribo at Rangers

Aribo joined Rangers from Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2019. The Super Eagles midfielder settled in quickly at the club, winning the club's young player and goal of the season award in his first year.

Aribo then played a massive role in his second year, helping Rangers win their 55th Scottish Premiership title- their first topflight title since 2011.

The 25-year-old reached new heights in his final season at the club. He was influential in the Gers' run to the Europa League final, scoring against Eintracht Frankfurt in the showpiece. Although he could not help Rangers defend their league title, he played a key role in their Scottish Cup success.